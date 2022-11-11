Two Italian Serie A teams in desperate need of a turnaround will face off as U.S. Cremonese visit Empoli F.C. on Friday on Paramount+. The visitors have not won a league game this season and lead Serie A with seven draws, with four of their last five matches ending in a tie. Meanwhile, Empoli sits in 15th on the Italian Serie A table as their season continues to be inconsistent. The home team enters Friday's match on the heels of a 2-0 loss to first-place Napoli. You can see what happens when you stream the match now on Paramount+, and get a 30-day free trial with the promo code UEFA22 (expires 11/18/22).

Kickoff from Carlo Castellani Stadium in Empoli is set for 2:45 p.m. ET on Friday. The latest Empoli vs. Cremonese odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Empoli as the +129 favorites on the 90-minute money line, with Cremonese as the +200 underdog. A draw is priced at +240 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5.

Empoli vs. Cremonese date: Friday, November 11

Empoli vs. Cremonese time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Italian Serie A picks for Cremonese vs. Empoli

Italian Serie A picks for Cremonese vs. Empoli

Before you tune in to Friday's match, you need to see the Italian Serie A picks from soccer insider Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe. He has also been on a roll with his best bets, going 144-110-1 in his soccer picks this year, returning more than $2,100 for $100 bettors,

For Empoli vs. Cremonese, Sutton is picking a draw for a +250 payout. The expert notes that in addition to Cremonese currently having the most draws in the league, four of their last seven head-to-head meetings against Empoli have ended in a stalemate.

Sutton also doesn't expect this game to be a high-scoring affair. Both sides have been shut out in three of their last four domestic matches, and it's highly unlikely that either side will explode for many goals in Friday's matchup. Stream the game here.

