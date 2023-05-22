Serie A is back in action on Monday on CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Who's Playing

Juventus @ Empoli

Current Records: Juventus 21-6-8, Empoli 9-12-14

How To Watch

When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 2:45 p.m. ET

Monday, May 22, 2023 at 2:45 p.m. ET Where: Stadio Carlo Castellani

Stadio Carlo Castellani TV: CBS Sports Golazo Network

What to Know

Juventus are 8-1 in Serie A play against Empoli since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Monday. Juventus will head out on the road to face off against Empoli at 2:45 p.m. ET at Stadio Carlo Castellani. If the odds can be believed, Juventus are looking at one of their easiest games of the year.

Juventus must be getting used to good results now that the squad has three straight wins. They came out on top against Cremonese by a score of 2-0 on Sunday. The score was all tied up at the break 0-0, but Juventus were the better team in the second half.

Juventus kept the goalie under heavy fire in the victory and finished the game with seven shots on goal. They absolutely demolished their opponents in that department: Cremonese only took two shots on goal.

Meanwhile, Empoli haven't lost a game since April 30th, a trend which continued on Monday. They and Sampdoria played to a 1-1 draw, good for one point each.

Look to the defense to decide Sunday's match. Juventus have been dynamite on defense this season, having only averaged 0.8 goals allowed per game. It's a different story for Cremonese, though, as they've been averaging 1.7 per game. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown.

Odds

Juventus are a huge favorite against Empoli, according to the latest Serie A odds, being -148 to win.



The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

See Serie A picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's proven soccer expert. Get picks now.