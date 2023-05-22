Empoli will host Juventus in an Italian Serie A showdown on Monday on Paramount+. Juventus is up to second in the Italian Serie A table after winning their last three league matches. Empoli sits 14th in the table, but have secured another year in Italy's top flight with three matches remaining in the season. You can stream this match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for 30 days with the promo code "FIRSTPICK" and watch over 2,400 soccer matches per year.

Kickoff from Stadio Carlo Castellani in Empoli is set for 2:45 p.m. ET on Monday. The latest Empoli vs. Juventus odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Juventus as the -155 favorites (risk $155 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Empoli as the +440 underdogs. A draw is priced at +270 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5. Monday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan, which you can now try free for 30 days with the special promo code "FIRSTPICK" and watch over 2,400 soccer matches per year.

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every Italian Serie A match this season. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including the UEFA Champions League and Europa League, NWSL, NFL on CBS, and countless movies and shows. You can get started with a special 30-day free trial with the promo code "FIRSTPICK", so sign up here.

How to watch Empoli vs. Juventus

Empoli vs. Juventus date: Monday, May 22

Empoli vs. Juventus time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Empoli vs. Juventus live stream: Paramount+ (30-day free trial with promo code FIRSTPICK)

Italian Serie A picks for Juventus vs. Empoli

Before you tune in to Monday's match, you need to see the Italian Serie A picks from renowned soccer bettor Jon Eimer. Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. He is a stunning 50-25-1 on all Premier League soccer picks for SportsLine this season, returning more than 18 units for his followers.

For Empoli vs. Juventus, Eimer is picking Juventus on the 90-minute moneyline for a -155 payout. The stakes are higher for Juventus than Empoli, with the home team locked into the middle of the table, while Juventus is still fighting for a top-four spot and a ticket to the UEFA Champions League.

Juventus have won their last three league matches and now that they've been eliminated from the UEFA Europa League by Sevilla, they should be focused on their position in the league. Dusan Vlahovic has scored in three of his last five matches and the Serbian striker will continue to play a critical role for a Juventus squad hoping to wrap up second in the league this weekend. Stream the game here.

How to watch, live stream Italian Serie A on Paramount+

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch Italian Serie A. Visit Paramount+ now to see Italian Serie A, your live local CBS sporting events, some of the world's top soccer matchups and much more. Don't forget you can now try it free for 30 days with the promo code "FIRSTPICK".