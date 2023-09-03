Empoli and Juventus will square off in Italian Serie A action on Sunday on Paramount+. Juventus opened up their 2023-24 campaign with a 3-0 victory against Udinese, but are looking to rebound after settling for a 1-1 draw against Bologna. Meanwhile, Empoli have dropped both of their matches to start off the new Serie A season and have yet to score a goal. Stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days and get half-off an annual plan when you sign up here.

Kickoff from Stadio Carlo Castellani in Empoli is set for 2:45 p.m. ET on Sunday. The latest Empoli vs. Juventus odds list Juventus as the -150 favorites (risk $150 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Empoli as the +420 underdogs. A draw is priced at +275 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every Serie A match this season.

From now until September 20, you can get half-off your first year of the Paramount+ Essential or Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan.

How to watch Juventus vs. Empoli

Empoli vs. Juventus date: Sunday, Sept. 3

Empoli vs. Juventus time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Empoli vs. Juventus live stream: Paramount+

Italian Serie A picks for Juventus vs. Empoli

Before you tune in to Sunday's match, you need to see the Italian Serie A picks from betting expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

For Empoli vs. Juventus, Sutton is picking Juventus to win for a -145 payout. The Bianconeri have defeated Empoli in 10 of their last 12 meetings and will look to avenge a 4-1 loss at Stadio Carlo Castellani last season. They're also trying to get back in the win column after a disappointing draw last weekend.

The expert is expecting a big game from star striker Dusan Vlahovic against an Empoli defense that gave up 20 total shots against Monza last weekend.

"I think this Juventus side has the talent to dismantle a struggling Empoli team on the road," Sutton told SportsLine. Stream the game here.

How to watch, live stream Italian Serie A on Paramount+

How to watch, live stream Italian Serie A on Paramount+