Empoli manager Paolo Zanetti has been on the job for less than a year, but there are already reports linking him to Torino, where he spent four years of his playing career. He will try to avoid that distraction when Empoli face Lecce in an Italian Serie A battle on Monday on Paramount+. The Blues are on an eight-match winless streak and on the verge of being dragged into a relegation battle.

Lecce are one spot below Empoli in the table and have won just two of the last 12 meetings between these teams. They are on a four-match losing streak coming into this match. You can stream this match live on Paramount+, which you can try free for seven days and watch over 2,400 soccer matches a year.

Kickoff from Stadio Carlo Castellani in Empoli is set for 11:30 a.m. ET on Monday. The latest Empoli vs. Lecce odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Empoli as the +140 favorites (risk $100 to win $140) on the 90-minute money line, with Lecce as the +205 underdogs. A draw is priced at +190 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

Lecce vs. Empoli date: Monday, April 3

Lecce vs. Empoli time: 11:30 a.m. ET

Italian Serie A picks for Empoli vs. Lecce

Before you tune in to Monday's match, you need to see the Italian Serie A picks from betting expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Sutton finished 2022 as SportsLine's top soccer expert with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players. He also excelled in Serie A with a 63-39-1 mark, returning nearly $1,600.

For Lecce vs. Empoli, Sutton is picking both teams to score at -105 odds. Empoli have seen both teams score in four of their last six matches, including their 2-1 loss to Atalanta last time out. They have allowed at least one goal in eight consecutive outings, which should help Lecce solve some of their attacking issues.

Lecce have conceded in each of their last six fixtures, falling to Fiorentina in their most recent match. They have been better on the road than at home this season, accumulating 15 of their 27 points in those matches. Their last two wins both came away from home, suggesting that some goals could be in store for them against Empoli's leaky defense.

