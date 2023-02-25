Two hot Italian Serie A clubs square off when league-leading Napoli visit high-scoring Empoli on Saturday on Paramount+. Napoli are sitting comfortably at the top of the Italian Serie A table and have also played well internationally, entering Saturday's match on the heels of a 2-0 win against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League. Meanwhile, Empoli are unbeatable at home over their last five league games and have been finding the back of the net in the process. You can stream this match live on Paramount+, which you can try free for 7 days.

Kickoff from Stadio Carlo Castellani in Empoli is set for 12 p.m. ET on Saturday. The latest Empoli vs. Napoli odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Napoli as the -220 favorites (risk $220 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Empoli as the +575 underdogs. A draw is priced at +340 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

How to watch Napoli vs. Empoli

Empoli vs. Napoli date: Saturday, February 25

Empoli vs. Napoli time: Noon ET

Italian Serie A picks for Napoli vs. Empoli

Before you tune in to Saturday's match, you need to see the Italian Serie A picks from betting expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Sutton finished 2022 as SportsLine's top soccer expert with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players. He also excelled in Serie A with a 63-39-1 mark, returning nearly $1,600.

For Empoli vs. Napoli, Sutton is picking both teams to score for a -120 payout. Despite Napoli being the heavy favorite, the expert knows Empoli have only been shut out twice this season and have scored seven times over their last four games. The home team has also found the back of the net at least once in their last five home games.

While Napoli is very disciplined defensively and could pose an unusual threat, Sutton believes that the visitors may sit some of their starters and open up the door for the hosts.

"I think Napoli may rotate a few of their starters after their midweek triumph in the Champions League, which could create some goal-scoring opportunities for Empoli on Saturday," Sutton told SportsLine. Stream the game here.

How to watch, live stream Italian Serie A on Paramount+

