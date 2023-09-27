Serie A returns to action this week across Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Who's Playing

Salernitana @ Empoli

Current Records: Salernitana 0-3-2, Empoli 0-0-5

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at 12:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at 12:30 p.m. ET Where: Stadio Carlo Castellani -Computer Gross Arena

What to Know

Don't miss CBS Sports Golazo Network's Morning Footy, now in podcast form! Our crew brings you all the news, views, highlights and laughs you need to follow the Beautiful Game in every corner of the globe, every Monday-Friday all year long.

Empoli will be playing in front of their home fans against Salernitana at 12:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Stadio Carlo Castellani -Computer Gross Arena. Empoli has scored a goal in their last five times they've played, a trend they'll try and put an end to.

Empoli is still winless after their match against Inter on Sunday, but it was at least the closest they've come to winning. Empoli fell just short of Inter by a score of 1-0. Empoli just can't catch a break and have now endured six losses in a row.

Meanwhile, Salernitana has won a game since May 27th, a trend which continued on Friday. Salernitana and Frosinone played to a 1-1 draw, good for one point each. Salernitana's goal came from Jovane Cabral at minute 52, while Frosinone's was scored by Simone Romagnoli in the 12th.

Empoli were on a 6-game losing streak that has dropped they down to 0-0-5. As for the opposition, With their first loss of the season, Salernitana fell to 0-3-2.

Empoli beat Salernitana by a goal in their previous matchup back in May, winning 2-1. Will Empoli repeat their success, or does Salernitanahave a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Empoli is the favorite in this one, according to the latest Serie A odds, being +130 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Series History

Empoli won 2 games and tied 2 games in their last 4 contests with Salernitana.