Empoli took advantage of an opening-minute goal en route to a 3-1 win over Bologna last Thursday, putting themselves eight points clear of the Italian Serie A relegation zone heading into the weekend. They will try to move past Salernitana in the Italian Serie A table on Monday. Salernitana are tied with Empoli for No. 14 in the standings, and they have not lost a match since mid-February. Their most recent outing was a 3-3 draw with Fiorentina, extending their unbeaten streak to 10.

Kickoff from Stadio Carlo Castellani in Empoli is set for 12:30 p.m. ET on Monday. The latest Empoli vs. Salernitana odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Empoli as the +115 favorites (risk $100 to win $115) on the 90-minute money line, with Salernitana as the +225 underdogs. A draw is priced at +215 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

How to watch Empoli vs. Salernitana

Empoli vs. Salernitana date: Monday, May 8

Empoli vs. Salernitana time: 12:30 p.m. ET

Empoli vs. Salernitana live stream: Paramount+

Italian Serie A picks for Salernitana vs. Empoli

Before you tune in to Monday's match, you need to see the Italian Serie A picks from betting expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Sutton finished 2022 as SportsLine's top soccer expert with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players. He also excelled in Serie A with a 63-39-1 mark, returning nearly $1,600.

For Empoli vs. Salernitana, Sutton is picking both teams to score for a -120 payout. Salernitana have scored a goal in nine consecutive matches during their unbeaten run, but they have also allowed a goal in all but one of those matches. They are coming off a 3-3 thriller against Fiorentina in which both teams scored in the first 36 minutes of the contest.

Empoli have seen both teams score in each of their last two matches, including a 3-1 win over Bologna their last time out. Bologna had a pair of goals disallowed in the opening 30 minutes, so BTTS bettors had to wait until late in the second half to cash that bet. Fatigue is setting in across Serie A, which led to both teams scoring in 70% of the league's midweek matches. Stream the game here.

