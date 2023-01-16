Italian Serie A action continues when Empoli hosts Sampdoria on Monday on Paramount+. Empoli are 13th in the Italian Serie A table and 10 points clear of the relegation zone, while Sampdoria are 19th and six points short of safety. However, over half the season remains and both clubs would love to collect three points on Monday. You can catch all the action when you stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can try completely free for seven days.

Kickoff from Stadio Carlo Castellani in Empoli, Italy, is set for 12:45 p.m. ET on Monday. The latest Empoli vs. Sampdoria odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Empoli as the +123 favorites (risk $100 to win $123) on the 90-minute money line, with Sampdoria the +250 underdog. A draw is priced at +205 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5.

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every Serie A match this season.

How to watch Empoli vs. Sampdoria

Empoli vs. Sampdoria date: Monday, Jan. 16

Empoli vs. Sampdoria time: 12:45 p.m. ET

Empoli vs. Sampdoria live stream: Paramount+

Italian Serie A picks for Sampdoria vs. Empoli

Before you tune in to Monday's match, you need to see the Italian Serie A picks from soccer insider Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe. He has also been on a roll with his best bets, going 165-130-2 over his last 297 soccer picks, returning more than $2,100 for $100 bettors.

For Empoli vs. Sampdoria, Sutton is backing Empoli at +123 on the 90-minute money line. The home side's season has been far from perfect, but they're in a relatively safe position as we near the halfway point.

Empoli has two wins, two draws and one loss during that span. Those eight points have helped them build a sizable cushion towards safety. Meanwhile, Sampdoria has lost six of their last seven matches and been shut out in all six of those losses.

"Empoli have won three of their last four games on home soil, recording a shutout in each of those three victories. Sampdoria have scored just eight goals in Serie A play, the fewest of any team in the league," Sutton told SportsLine. "Sampdoria's inability to score, plus Empoli's recent form at Stadio Carlo Castellani, is the main reason why I'm backing Empoli to secure all three points at home." Stream the game here.

