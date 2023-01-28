Serie A is back in action on Saturday only on Paramount+.

Who's Playing

Torino @ Empoli

Current Records: Torino 7-5-7; Empoli 6-7-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 9 a.m. ET

Saturday at 9 a.m. ET Where: Stadio Carlo Castellani

Stadio Carlo Castellani TV: Paramount+

What to Know

Torino and Empoli played to a draw at Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino and now head to Stadio Carlo Castellani to break the series. Torino will take on Empoli at 9:00 a.m. ET on Saturday at Stadio Carlo Castellani. Despite trouble winning, Torino have kept their last five contests to within a goal, so Empoli should be prepared for a fight.

Torino have had a rough go of it against Fiorentina in their most recent batch of games, but they didn't let that history phase them. Things were close when the Bull and the Purples clashed on Saturday, but the Bull ultimately edged out the opposition 1-0. That result was just more of the same for these two, as Torino also won the last time the two played on January 10, 2022.

Empoli fell on hard times earlier this season, but after back-to-back wins it seems like their luck might finally be changing. Blues won by a goal and slipped past the Black and Blues 1-0. Empoli's win was the first time they've beaten Inter Milan since January 6, 2016.

Their wins bumped Torino to 7-5-7 and Empoli to 6-7-6. Hopefully the teams will make up for slow offenses in their last outings and score some goals this week.

Odds

Torino are the favorite in this one, according to the latest Serie A odds, being +142 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

