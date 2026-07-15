England vs. Argentina live stream: How to watch FIFA World Cup semifinals, predictions and lineups

Argentina and England meet for a World Cup semifinal on Wednesday at in Atlanta for what should be the most fiery, most historically loaded match of the tournament. Two nations with a rivalry that goes back more than half a century, the defending world champions and the side chasing their first final since 1966, collide in a heavyweight showdown that represents one of the defining matches of this World Cup. This game promises to be physical, electric and at times chaotic, as it usually is when they meet. The winners of the semifinal will face Spain in the final on Sunday.

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Here's what you need to know:

How to watch Argentina vs. England

Date: Wednesday, July 15 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: Mercedez-Benz Stadium -- Atlanta, Georgia

TV: Fox (Eng), Telemundo (Spa) | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Odds: England +170; Draw +180; Argentina +200

The last meeting

Argentina and England meet at the World Cup for the sixth time, and this is their first meeting of any kind in 21 years. Their history includes some of the most iconic moments, from Diego Maradona's Hand of God goal in 1986 to David Beckham's red card in 1998. The last time these teams played at all was a 2005 friendly, where England won 3-2 behind two goals from Michael Owen. There is no love lost between these nations and Wednesday's meeting adds another chapter to one of the sport's bitterest rivalries.

How they got here

England topped Group L, beating Croatia 4-2 and Panama 2-0 while drawing 0-0 with Ghana. Congo DR gave them all they could handle in the round of 32, with Harry Kane scoring twice, including a late winner, to send England through 2-1. The round of 16 against co-hosts Mexico at the Azteca was an instant classic filled with emotion and chaos. Jude Bellingham had England up 2-0 before Mexico's Julian Quinones pulled one back, Jarell Quansah was sent off, and Kane converted a penalty to make it 3-1, and England held on, ultimately winning 3-2. Then, Bellingham was the hero again in the quarterfinal against Norway, scoring both goals in a 2-1 extra-time win, coming from behind after Norway's first-half goal.

Argentina cruised through Group J, beating Algeria 3-0, Austria 2-0 and Jordan 3-1 to finish top. Things have been far bumpier in the knockouts as the team has struggled to impose their will despite all of the talent, suggesting that a shift may be needed to keep the dream alive. Cabo Verde came from behind twice in the round of 32 before Argentina finally saw them off 3-2 in extra time. The round of 16 against Egypt produced an even bigger scare, as Argentina found themselves down 2-0 with 10 minutes to go before Cristian Romero and Lionel Messi struck in a four-minute span to level it, and Enzo Fernandez won it in the 93rd minute for a 3-2 comeback. Switzerland pushed Argentina to extra time again in the quarterfinal, with Julian Alvarez's stunner proving to be the difference in a 3-1 win that sees them back into the semis.

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Messi, Bellingham and Kane's World Cups

Messi has been the story of this tournament for Argentina, scoring eight goals to sit tied for the tournament lead and pushing his career World Cup total to 21, extending his own all-time record. It is his second straight World Cup with 10-plus goal contributions, joining Kylian Mbappe as the only players to manage that feat in the last 60 years. On the other side, Kane and Bellingham have each scored six goals, marking the first time in World Cup history that two players from the same country have hit six or more goals in the same tournament.

Argentina vs. England predicted starting lineups

Argentina predicted XI: Emiliano Martinez; Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martinez, Nicolas Tagliafico; Leandro Paredes, Giuliano Simeone Enzo Fernandez, Alexis Mac Allister; Lionel Messi, Julian Alvarez.

England predicted XI: Jordan Pickford; Kyle Walker, Marc Guehi, John Stones; Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham; Bukayo Saka, Anthony Gordon, Elliot Anderson; Harry Kane.

Argentina vs. England pick, prediction

This one is basically a coin flip on paper, but Argentina have found a way to survive every gut check this tournament has thrown at them, and Messi has a habit of showing up when it matters most. This will be, without doubt, the strongest team each will have faced up to this moment, and in the end, the experience counts. Pick: Argentina 2, England 1 (AET)