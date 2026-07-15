England vs. Argentina odds, prediction, time: 2026 World Cup semifinal picks by expert on 25-18 roll

Argentina look to reach the World Cup final for the third time in the last four competitions when they battle England in a 2026 World Cup semifinal match on Wednesday. Argentina won the 2022 World Cup title over France in Qatar on penalty kicks. Argentina are eyeing their fourth World Cup championship since 1978 and sixth-ever appearance in the World Cup championship match. England are looking for their second-ever trip to the title match and first since winning it all in 1966.

Kickoff for Argentina vs. England is 3 p.m. ET from Atlanta. The latest Argentina vs. England odds from FanDuel Sportsbook list England at +165 (risk $100 to win $165) on the 90-minute money line, with Argentina at +200 and a draw at +180. England are -132 favorites to advance with Argentina at +116. Before locking in any Argentina vs. England picks or World Cup 2026 predictions, check out the England vs. Argentina predictions from SportsLine's Jon Eimer.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Champions League, Serie A, the FA Cup, and much more. He's been red-hot on his soccer betting picks in 2026, posting a 31-13-2 record and returning over $1,200 of profit on his Champions League picks, and is on a profitable 25-18-2 run on WC picks. Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Now, Eimer has studied England vs. Argentina and just revealed his 2026 World Cup picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several World Cup odds and soccer betting lines for Argentina vs. England:

England vs. Argentina 90-minute money line England +165, Argentina +200, Draw +180 England vs. Argentina over/under: 2.5 goals England vs. Argentina to qualify for next round: England -132, Argentina +116 England vs. Argentina picks: See picks at SportsLine England vs. Argentina streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Argentina vs. England predictions

After examining Argentina vs. England from every angle, Eimer is leaning Over 2.5 total goals (+142). Eimer has factored in that offense has been the calling card for both sides. Argentina are averaging 2.8 goals per match during the competition, while England are averaging 2.2.

"(England) also have to take advantage of Argentina's poor defensive record in this competition," Eimer said. "Stopping Messi is almost impossible, so they'll have to rely on their own strong attack." See Eimer's best bets for England vs. Argentina at SportsLine, and you can bet the Over in England vs. Argentina at FanDuel here:

How to make Argentina vs. England picks

After studying the Argentina vs. England matchup from every angle, Eimer has found a critical x-factor and locked in two best bets, including one that returns nearly +200. You can head to SportsLine to see what they are.

So what are the best bets for Argentina vs. England? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for England vs. Argentina, all from expert on a 25-16 roll on World Cup picks, and find out.