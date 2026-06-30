England vs. Congo DR odds, prediction, time: 2026 World Cup Round of 32 picks from expert on 10-5 roll

England look to continue their dominant form when they battle Congo DR in a 2026 World Cup Round of 32 match on Tuesday. England begins the knockout stage of the tournament after winning Group L and finishing with a plus-4 goal differential. Congo DR, meanwhile, have advanced past the group stage for the first time after placing third in Group K. England, fourth in the FIFA rankings, last won the World Cup in 1966. They placed fourth in both 1990 and 2018.

Kickoff for England vs. Congo DR is noon ET from Atlanta. The latest England vs. Congo DR odds from FanDuel Sportsbook list England at -380 (risk $380 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Congo DR at +1300 and a draw at +440. England are -850 to advance, while Congo DR are +550. The over/under for total goals is 2.5.

Before locking in any England vs. Congo DR picks or World Cup 2026 predictions, check out the England vs. Congo DR predictions from SportsLine's Martin Green.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer betting picks, including the Champions League (+211.25) and Bundesliga (+100). He's also been red-hot in 2026, posting an 18-8 record over his last 26 UCL picks, returning nearly $1,000 in profit. He's also on a 10-5 roll (+482) on his World Cup picks. Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Now, Green has studied England vs. Congo DR and just revealed his 2026 World Cup picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several World Cup odds and soccer betting lines for Congo DR vs. England:

England vs. Congo DR 90-minute money line England -380, Congo DR +1300, Draw +440 England vs. Congo DR over/under: 2.5 goals England vs. Congo DR to advance: England -850, Congo DR +550 England vs. Congo DR picks: See picks at SportsLine England vs. Congo DR streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top England vs. Congo DR predictions

After examining England vs. Congo DR from every angle, Green is leaning Under 2.5 total goals (-111). Both sides have been stingy in net. Congo DR has allowed three goals through three World Cup matches, while England has allowed just two. Green sees another defensive struggle ahead.

"Ghana and Panama both frustrated England by sitting in a low block, so it would make sense for DR Congo to follow suit," Green said. "They have strong defenders like Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Chancel Mbemba, and Axel Tuanzebe, who will fight for every ball. It could be a tense, game for the England fans." See Green's best bets for England vs. Congo DR at SportsLine, and you can bet the Under in Congo DR vs. England at FanDuel here:

How to make England vs. Congo DR picks

After studying England vs. Congo DR from every angle, Green has found a critical x-factor and locked in a pair of best bets. You can head to SportsLine to see what they are.

So what are the best bets for England vs. Congo DR? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for England vs. Congo DR, all from expert on an 10-5 roll on UCL picks, and find out.