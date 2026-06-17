England vs. Croatia odds, prediction, time: 2026 World Cup picks, best bets from expert on 31-13 run

One of the marquee group stage matches at the 2026 World Cup kicks off on Wednesday when England take on Croatia at 4 p.m. ET. England enter FIFA World Cup 2026 as the world's No. 4-ranked side, while Croatia are ranked 11th. Both sides have advanced to the Round of 16 in the last two World Cups. Croatia took second in Qatar in 2022, falling to France in the finals.

Kickoff is 4 p.m. ET in Dallas. The latest England vs. Croatia odds from FanDuel Sportsbook list the English at -145 on the 90-minute money line (risk $145 to win $100 in profit), with Croatia at +420 (risk $100 to win $420) and a draw at +270. The over/under for total goals is 2.5. Before making any England vs. Croatia picks, check out the England vs. Croatia predictions from SportsLine's Jon Eimer.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Champions League, Serie A, the FA Cup, and much more. He's been red-hot on his soccer betting picks in 2026, posting a 31-13-2 record and returning over $1,200 of profit on his Champions League picks. He's also off to a fast start in the World Cup, entering Wednesday on a 16–8-2 run on WC picks (+435). Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Now, Eimer has studied Croatia vs. England and just revealed his 2026 World Cup picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several World Cup odds and soccer betting lines for England vs. Croatia:

England vs. Croatia 90-minute money line England -145, Croatia +420, Draw +270 England vs. Croatia over/under: 2.5 goals England vs. Croatia spread: England -1.5 (+210) England vs. Croatia picks: See picks at SportsLine England vs. Croatia streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top England vs. Croatia predictions

After examining Croatia vs. England from every angle, Eimer is leaning Under 2.5 total goals (-144). Prior to downing Costa Rica 3-0 on June 10, England hasn't played an international game that totaled three goals since Oct. 14, and that was 5-0 rout of Latvia. Croatia is known for its physical style.

"Croatia is a side that for decades now has been considered a serious threat and contender to beat any team in this competition. This nation has played with a fierce physicality that is unmatched and plays with passion as they fight for every single inch of the pitch," Eimer said. See Eimer's best bets for England vs. Croatia at SportsLine, and you can bet the Under in Croatia vs. England at FanDuel here:

How to make England vs. Croatia picks

After studying this matchup from every angle, Eimer has found some critical x-factors and locked in three best bets that you absolutely need to see. You can head to SportsLine to see them.

So what are the best bets for England vs. Croatia? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for England vs. Croatia, all from expert on an 31-13 roll on UCL picks, and find out.