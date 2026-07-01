England vs. DR Congo live stream: How to watch FIFA World Cup, odds, prediction, pick, lineups, channel

What has been a headache right the way through Thomas Tuchel's tenure must have reached full-blown migraine status now. England just cannot get their best right flank out on the field on anything like a consistent basis at this World Cup.

It is at full back that they are facing the most issues going into their round of 32 tie against DR Congo, a match for which the first and seemingly second choice right backs of Reece James and Jarrel Quansah have been ruled out. Tuchel is hopeful that both will be back for a possible last 16 game against Mexico on Sunday, but in the meantime it seems like Djed Spence will enter the fray. The Tottenham defender is a perfectly adequate option, but given those that Tuchel has considered over the past season, he might rank as low as fifth on an England depth chart, though still ahead of Trent Alexander-Arnold.

James has long been viewed as the incumbent, but questions over whether his body can hold up over the course of a tournament may yet prove to have been answered. Having lost Ben White to injury before the tournament, Tuchel was then forced to adjust after naming his squad when Tino Livramento withdrew. Quansah limped out of a shaky display in a win over Panama with an ankle injury so now it falls on Spence, who could at least offer more of an overlap threat.

It seems likely that will be in tandem with Bukayo Saka, whose first start of the tournament came in the win over Panama. Featuring in all three group stage games, the Arsenal forward was limited to just 106 minutes as he continues to deal with the Achilles issue that dogged him over the back end of a title-winning season. In a short, sharp cameo against Croatia he excelled, when Panama doubled and tripled up on him it was not always so easy. Still, against a side likely to constrict space, it is hard to see how Tuchel can favor Noni Madueke over his Arsenal teammate.

Though the right flank is something of a headache for Tuchel, the rest of the team looks solid enough for what lies ahead of them. The defense has allowed just 1.53 xG over three games, even if there were shaky moments on the counter against Ghana and Panama. Declan Rice's return to midfield might serve to soothe some of those issues, while ahead of him both Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham are already firing. Everything looks about right... apart from that pesky right flank.

Viewing information

Date: Wednesday, July 1 | Time: 12 p.m. ET

Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium -- Atlanta, Georgia

TV: FOX (Eng), Telemundo (Spa) | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Odds: England -350; Draw +380; DR Congo +1100

England vs. DR Congo predicted starting lineups

England: Jordan Pickford; Djed Spence, Ezri Konsa, Marc Guehi, Nico O'Reilly; Elliot Anderson, Declan Rice; Bukayo Saka, Jude Bellingham, Marcus Rashford; Harry Kane

DR Congo: Lionel Mpasi; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Chancel Mbemba, Axel Tuanzebe, Steve Kapuadi, Arthur Masuaku; Noah Sadiki, Samuel Moutoussamy, Edo Kayembe; Yoane Wissa, Cedric Bakambu

England vs. DR Congo pick, prediction

It will be a struggle and a schlep for England because that is what most games against low blocks are like. Still they also tend to end with the team who dominate possession and territory eventually finding a way. That is probably what England will do. Pick: England 2, DR Congo 0

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