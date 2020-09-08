Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden, 20, and Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood, 18, were dropped from the England national team on Sunday for breaking the squad's quarantine restrictions after their UEFA Nations League match against Iceland on Saturday. The two players left their team's closed compound and met women at a public part of their hotel, according to ESPN.

England manager Gareth Southgate says because it was in the public part of the Iceland hotel, the team area was not exposed to anyone on the outside.

Foden took to Twitter and apologized, admitting he is still a "young player with a lot to learn."

The team was required to stay in a bubble because of The Football Association rules. Iceland requires anyone entering from a different country to isolate for five days. With The Football Association's bubble plan, the government altered their protocol, but still requires visiting soccer players to not enter public areas.

Southgate explained the situation further, assuring everyone that Foden and Greenwood have not been around the team since they entered the off-limits, public part of the hotel.

"No one from outside the hotel has been into the areas we occupy. We are very clear that no other members of our party have been in contact with the two players ... It is a very serious situation and we have treated it that way," the manager said.

Manchester United released a statement on the situation, saying they "disappointed with the actions of Mason Greenwood over this situation," while Manchester City said Foden's actions were totally inappropriate."

Greenwood and Foden are considered two of England's next young stars. Greenwood scored 10 goals in 31 Premier League appearances last season for the Red Devils. Foden made 23 appearances for Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side in the Premier League, netting five goals and two assists. Both players will return to their clubs as the new Premier League season is set to get underway next week, though Manchester United won't debut until Sept. 19 against Crystal Palace and Manchester City won't debut until Sept. 21 against Wolves.