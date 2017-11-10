England vs. Germany live stream info, TV channel: How to watch International Friendly on TV, stream online
The rivals meet up in London
Reigning world champions Germany travel to England on Friday for an enticing international friendly, pitting two of the eight countries in history that have won the World Cup.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Friday at 3 p.m. ET
TV: FS2
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
Germany controls possession, takes its time in attack and produces a clinic against one of its rivals. Germany 4, England 1.
