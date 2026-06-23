England vs. Ghana odds, prediction, time: 2026 World Cup picks from expert on 21-10 run

England look to take command of Group L when they battle Ghana in a key 2026 World Cup matchup on Tuesday. England opened with a 4-2 win over Croatia on Wednesday, while Ghana earned a 1-0 win over Panama. England are No. 4 in the FIFA rankings after having won each of their last three matches. Ghana, meanwhile are No. 65 in the rankings with a win and a draw in their last two matches.

Kickoff is 4 p.m. ET in Foxborough, Mass. The latest England vs. Ghana odds from FanDuel Sportsbook list England at -600 (risk $600 to win $100), while Ghana are +1500 and a draw is +600. The over/under for total goals is 2.5, with the Over set at -184. England's Harry Kane has the shortest soccer odds as an anytime goal scorer at -185. Before locking in any England vs. Ghana picks or World Cup 2026 predictions, check out the England vs. Ghana predictions from SportsLine's Jon Eimer.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Champions League, Serie A, the FA Cup, and much more. He's been red-hot on his soccer betting picks in 2026, posting a 31-13-2 record and returning over $1,200 of profit on his Champions League picks. He's also off to a fast start in the World Cup, entering Tuesday on an 21-10-2 run on WC picks (+535). Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Now, Eimer has studied England vs. Ghana and just revealed his 2026 World Cup picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several World Cup odds and soccer betting lines for Ghana vs. England:

England vs. Ghana 90-minute money line England -600, Ghana +1500, Draw +600 England vs. Ghana over/under: 2.5 goals (Over -184, Under +148) England vs. Ghana spread: England -1.5 (-180) England vs. Ghana picks: See picks at SportsLine England vs. Ghana streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top England vs. Ghana predictions

After examining England vs. Ghana from every angle, Eimer is leaning Over 2.5 total goals (-184). England have the ability to clear this mark on their own, though Ghana showed it could score by earning a 1-0 win over Panama in the World Cup opener.

"We saw an England side that put their foot on the gas and threw caution to the wind in their opener. They gave us all a thrilling six goal opener in their 4-2 victory over Croatia, with Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham and Marcus Rashford all finding goals," Eimer said. See Eimer's best bets for England vs. Ghana at SportsLine, and you can bet the Over in England vs. Ghana at FanDuel here:

How to make England vs. Ghana picks

After studying the England vs. Ghana matchup from every angle, Eimer has found a critical x-factor and locked in two best bets, including two plus-money picks. You can head to SportsLine to see what they are.

So what are the best bets for England vs. Ghana? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for England vs. Ghana, all from expert on a 21-10 roll on World Cup picks, and find out.