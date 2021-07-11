England have an early 1-0 lead in the UEFA Euro 2020 final against Italy through Luke Shaw's first international goal.

Kieran Trippier, an unexpected inclusion in Gareth Southgate's starting XI, teed up Shaw to volley the English crowd into pandemonium. Southgate surprisingly opted to return to the back three system which successfully stymied Germany for the final matchup against Italy and surprisingly rather than pay defensive dividends the tactical switch immediately paid off on the attacking side of the pitch.

Inside of two minutes, it is the fastest goal in Euro finals history and now gives the Italians a mountain to climb. Now it will be up to the Italians and adjust.