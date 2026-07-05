England vs. Mexico odds, prediction: 2026 World Cup Round of 16 picks via expert on 16-6 run

Mexico will try to extend their unbeaten streak to 13 games when they face England in the 2026 World Cup Round of 16 on Sunday. The Mexican players will be full of confidence after easing to a 2-0 victory over Ecuador earlier this week. El Tri have won all four of their games so far at the World Cup 2026 without conceding a single goal. This game takes place in Mexico City, so El Tri will benefit from strong home support. The players will also be accustomed to the altitude, as the venue sits 7,220 feet above sea level, whereas England's players will not. England are still the favorites to win this game and look superior to Mexico in most departments, but it remains to be seen if the Three Lions can overcome the altitude, the partisan crowd and Mexico's robust defense.

Kickoff for England vs. Mexico is at 8 p.m. ET in Mexico City. The latest England vs. Mexico odds from FanDuel Sportsbook list England at +140 (bet $100 to win $140) on the 90-minute money line, with Mexico at +210 and a draw at +210. The over/under for total goals is 2.5. The English are at -130 to advance, with Mexico at +106. Harry Kane (+155) has the shortest soccer odds as an anytime goal scorer. Before locking in any England vs. Mexico picks or World Cup 2026 predictions, check out the England vs. Mexico predictions from SportsLine's Martin Green.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer betting picks, including the Champions League (+211.25) and Bundesliga (+100). He's also been red-hot in 2026, posting an 18-8 record over his last 26 UCL picks, returning nearly $1,000 in profit. He's also on a 16-6 roll (+833.5) on his 2026 World Cup picks entering Saturday. Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Now, Green has studied England vs. Mexico and just revealed his 2026 World Cup picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several World Cup odds and soccer betting lines for England vs. Mexico:

England vs. Mexico 90-minute money line England +140, Mexico +210, Draw +210 England vs. Mexico over/under: 2.5 goals England vs. Mexico to advance: England -130, Mexico +106 England vs. Mexico picks: See picks at SportsLine England vs. Mexico streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top England vs. Mexico predictions

After examining England vs. Mexico from every angle, Green is leaning Over 2.5 total goals (+140). England's attackers are internationally renowned, while El Tri have found the back of the net in their last eight matches. Mexico's defense has been impressive, but England are vastly superior to the opposition they have faced so far.

"England have a wealth of elite attackers capable of unlocking Mexico's defense, and El Tri have found the back of the net in their last eight matches," Green told SportsLine. "Mexico's defense has been impressive at this tournament, but England are vastly superior to the opposition they have faced so far, and England's own defensive vulnerabilities give Mexico a real chance to score." See Green's best bets for England vs. Mexico at SportsLine, and you can bet Over on total goals for England vs. Mexico at FanDuel here:

How to make England vs. Mexico picks

After studying England vs. Mexico from every angle, Green has found a critical x-factor and locked in two plus-money best bets, including one that returns nearly +200. You can head to SportsLine to see what they are.

So what are the best bets for England vs. Mexico? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for England vs. Mexico, all from expert on a 16-6 roll on WC picks, and find out.