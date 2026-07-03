England vs. Mexico World Cup kickoff time could be changed due to weather threat, per multiple reports

England's blockbuster World Cup round of 16 date with co-hosts Mexico may be getting a major schedule shakeup, with kickoff potentially moving six hours earlier because of threatening weather in the Mexican capital, according to multiple reports. The match was originally set for 8 p.m. ET on Sunday at Estadio Azteca, but the game could now start at 2 p.m. ET. With storms in the forecast, organizers would surely be hoping to avoid the delay Mexico dealt with during their round of 32 win over Ecuador, though FIFA have yet to officially announce the time change. After the win over Ecuador, three people died during celebrations.

For Thomas Tuchel's group, fresh off a Harry Kane brace in the win over DR Congo, playing earlier also means dodging a possible late-night storm delay at altitude, with the Azteca sitting more than 7,300 feet above sea level. Mexico, unbeaten and yet to allow a goal through four matches at the tournament under Javier Aguirre, will still have a raucous home crowd behind them as co-hosts in what is set to be arguably the most anticipated match of this edition of the tournament so far.

"I think for us it's the same, how we prepare for the game, it has to be the same, we have to be focused, we have to be ready for anything," England's Marcus Rashford told the media about a potential change. "Obviously, it's not ideal, but also it doesn't matter."

Sunday's epic slate also includes another incredible matchup with Erling Haaland's Norway facing mighty Brazil at 4 p.m. ET, though reports suggest that timing too could be changed if the Azteca match is moved.