England vs. Norway odds, prediction, time: 2026 World Cup quarterfinal picks by expert on 25-16 roll

It's been 60 years since England's last World Cup championship, but the Three Lions can put themselves in position for a shot at another title when they battle Erling Haaland and Norway in a 2026 World Cup quarterfinal on Saturday. England are coming off a 3-2 win over Mexico on Sunday, while Norway knocked out Brazil 2-1 that same day.

Kickoff for England vs. Norway is 5 p.m. ET from Miami Gardens, Fla. The latest England vs. Norway odds from FanDuel Sportsbook list England at -110 (risk $110 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Norway at +280 and a draw at +270. England are -205 favorites to advance with Norway at +164. England's Harry Kane (-110) and Haaland (+115) have the lowest odds to score for their respective sides.

Before locking in any England vs. Norway picks or World Cup 2026 predictions, check out the Norway vs. England predictions from SportsLine's Jon Eimer.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Champions League, Serie A, the FA Cup, and much more. He's been red-hot on his soccer betting picks in 2026, posting a 31-13-2 record and returning over $1,200 of profit on his Champions League picks. He's also off to a fast start in the World Cup and is on a 25-16-2 run (61%) on WC picks. Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Now, Eimer has studied Norway vs. England and just revealed his 2026 World Cup picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several World Cup odds and soccer betting lines for Norway vs. England:

Norway vs. England 90-minute money line England -110, Norway +280, Draw +270 Norway vs. England over/under: 2.5 goals Norway vs. England to qualify for next round: England -205, Norway +164 Norway vs. England picks: See picks at SportsLine Norway vs. England streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top England vs. Norway predictions

After examining Norway vs. England from every angle, Eimer is leaning Over 2.5 total goals (-144). Eimer has factored in that both sides possess explosive offenses. Norway are averaging 2.4 goals per match during the competition, while England are averaging 2.2.

"Norway have now played five matches in this World Cup, and all five of them have seen the exact same trends," Eimer said. "Norway has seen all five of their matches go over 2.5 goals." See Eimer's best bets for Norway vs. England at SportsLine, and you can bet the Over in England vs. Norway at FanDuel here:

How to make England vs. Norway picks

After studying the England vs. Norway matchup from every angle, Eimer has found a critical x-factor and locked in four plus-money best bets. You can head to SportsLine to see what they are.

So what are the best bets for Norway vs. England? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for Norway vs. England, all from expert on a 25-16 roll on World Cup picks, and find out.