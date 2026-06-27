England vs. Panama odds, prediction, time: 2026 World Cup picks, best bets by expert on 18-8 roll

England can wrap up the Group L title at the 2026 World Cup when they close out group play against an already-eliminated Panama side on Saturday. England need just a point to guarantee their spot in the Round of 32 and a win to secure top spot outright. Thomas Tuchel's side sits tied atop Group L with Ghana on four points apiece, while Croatia trail by a point. England rolled to a 4-2 win over Croatia before playing to a scoreless draw with Ghana. Panama have dropped back-to-back 1-0 decisions to Ghana and Croatia.

Kickoff for Panama vs. England is 5 p.m. ET in East Rutherford, N.J. The latest England vs. Panama odds from FanDuel Sportsbook list England at -700 (risk $700 to win 100) on the money line, with Panama at +1700 and a draw at +750. The over/under for total goals is 3.5, with the Under favored at -118. Before locking in any Panama vs. England picks or World Cup 2026 predictions, check out the Panama vs. England predictions from SportsLine's Martin Green.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer betting picks, including the Champions League (+211.25) and Bundesliga (+100). He's also been red-hot in 2026, posting an 18-8 record over his last 26 UCL picks, returning nearly $1,000 in profit. Additionally, he enters Saturday on a 9-5 roll on World Cup picks (+382). Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Now, Green has studied Panama vs. England and just revealed his 2026 World Cup picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several World Cup odds and soccer betting lines for England vs. Panama:

England vs. Panama 90-minute money line England -700, Panama +1700, Draw +750 England vs. Panama over/under: 3.5 goals England vs. Panama spread: England -2.5 (+104) England vs. Panama picks: See picks at SportsLine England vs. Panama streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top England vs. Panama predictions

After examining Panama vs. England from every angle, Green is leaning Over 3.5 total goals (-104). England began their group stage campaign with an impressive 4-2 win against Croatia last week. Captain Harry Kane scored twice in the first half, and goals from Jude Bellingham and Marcus Rashford sealed the win.

The English can be powerful and still need a big win against Panama to guarantee first place, so they will be motivated to put a big number on the board. Panama have struggled in attack, but have no pressure in this matchup, freeing them up to possibly find the net as well. See Green's best bets for Panama vs. England at SportsLine, and you can bet the Over in Panama vs. England at FanDuel here:

How to make Panama vs. England picks

After studying Panama vs. England from every angle, Green has found a critical x-factor and locked in a pair of best bets. You can head to SportsLine to see what they are.

So what are the best bets for Panama vs. England? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for Panama vs. England, all from expert on a 9-5 roll on WC picks, and find out.