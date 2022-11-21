Name Minutes How did they do? Rating

(GK) Jordan Pickford 90 He might have been disappointed that his return to the World Cup did not bring a clean sheet but even in conceding two goals Pickford made some impressive saves, most notably late on from Sardar Azmoun. 6

(DEF) Kieran Trippier 90 One of a string of veterans who emphatically justified Southgate's faith in him. His set piece delivery was as tempting as a turkey on Thanksgiving and he already seems to have an impressive understanding with Saka. England's depth at right back remains laughably gaudy. 8

(DEF) John Stones 90 He might wonder why his foul on Morteza Pouraliganji was deemed a penalty and Harry Maguire did not win one when the Iranian defense grappled with him early on. Still with 116 of 117 passes completed you can't hardly sniff at what he did with the ball at his feet. 6

(DEF) Harry Maguire 69 Slabhead's redemption song may just have begun. People criticise Southgate for his negativity but the tournament's most devastating force at set pieces is masquerading as an England defender. He will be tested more in the games that follow -- and he might have done more to deny Mehdi Taremi his opener -- but Maguire looked so much more at ease in England colors. It is almost as if Manchester United has proven to be an environment that is not conducive to players fulfilling their ability. 8

(DEF) Luke Shaw 90 His precision cross allowed Jude Bellingham to begin the rout in what was a consistent performance from Shaw, who could take a fair bit of credit for his work in the build up to Saka's opener too. 7

(MID) Declan Rice 90 A smart cutout in the 40th minute denied Mehdi Taremi what might have been Iran's first real sighter on goal. This was hardly a game that called for Rice to be at his best as a defensive force but his three interceptions did plenty to quell what little pressure came on the England goal. 7

(MID) Jude Bellingham 90 ⚽ 35' Every new challenge and obstacle that is thrown Bellingham's way has been cleared in style so it was no wonder he arrived on the world's biggest stage with a bang. His goal was the headline but the pass in the build up to Jack Grealish's finish might have been the game's outstanding moment. 9

(MID) Mason Mount 70 He might not have stood out quite as much as the rest of England's frontline but he still put in a typically Mountian performance, full of impressive little details in his winning back and retention of possession. Those qualities will serve him and Southgate well later in the tournament.

7

(FWD) Bukayo Saka 70 ⚽ 43' ⚽ 62' It's time to stop using the caveat of age when we describe him as one of the best young talents in the Premier League (or eventually in this tournament). Whatever the age and experience, this would be an outstanding display of composure, invention and finesse. By the time he struck home his second goal he knew he had the Iranian defense on toast. 9

(FWD) Harry Kane 75 One of those classic Kane performances, no goals but a pair of assists that came from his ability to drag the Iranian defense into midfield. His delivery for Sterling's cross showed an innate understanding of who would be occupying the gaps he created. 8

(FWD) Raheem Sterling 70 ⚽ 45 +1' A beautifully taken finish at the near post was as impressive as any of the other goals England scored and a welcome fillip after a tough few months at club level for Sterling. He seems to relish being back in the international game, good news for Southgate and his country.

8

Substitutes Replaced How did they do? Rating

Eric Dier Maguire, 70' Even if Iran did score while he was on the pitch he had precious little to do. 5

Jack Grealish Sterling, 71' ⚽ 90' In addition to his goal there were a couple of impressive turns and darts through midfield for Grealish, who seems well suited to an impact role off the bench. 6

Phil Foden Mount, 71' The ball did not quite come his way as frequently as he might have liked as other substitutes caught the eye. His chances will doubtless come.

5

Marcus Rashford Saka, 71' ⚽ 71' His first three touches were quite the way to return to the World Cup, chopping inside before rolling the ball into the bottom corner. Whether as a starter or 12th man, Rashford could make quite the impact on this form. 7

Callum Wilson Kane, 76' Few Englishman could say with confidence that they would have shown the selflessness that Wilson did when through on goal for what might have been a first World Cup goal, turning a good chance into a sitter by squaring for Grealish. 6

Manager Subs used How did the manager do?

