England are up and running, the grumbling of the summer swept away by Bukayo Saka and company in a brilliant 6-2 win over Iran. The Arsenal forward, Jude Bellingham, Raheem Sterling, Marcus Rashford and Jack Grealish all scored their first ever goals at the World Cup, a brace in the case of Saka, as Gareth Southgate's side scored six for the second consecutive global tournament.
Here's how we rated the individual performances of the England side at the Khalifa International Stadium:
Golazo Starting XI Newsletter
Get Your Daily World Cup Fix
Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Player ratings
|Name
|Minutes
|How did they do?
|Rating
(GK) Jordan Pickford
|90
|He might have been disappointed that his return to the World Cup did not bring a clean sheet but even in conceding two goals Pickford made some impressive saves, most notably late on from Sardar Azmoun.
6
(DEF) Kieran Trippier
|90
|One of a string of veterans who emphatically justified Southgate's faith in him. His set piece delivery was as tempting as a turkey on Thanksgiving and he already seems to have an impressive understanding with Saka. England's depth at right back remains laughably gaudy.
8
(DEF) John Stones
|90
|He might wonder why his foul on Morteza Pouraliganji was deemed a penalty and Harry Maguire did not win one when the Iranian defense grappled with him early on. Still with 116 of 117 passes completed you can't hardly sniff at what he did with the ball at his feet.
6
(DEF) Harry Maguire
|69
|Slabhead's redemption song may just have begun. People criticise Southgate for his negativity but the tournament's most devastating force at set pieces is masquerading as an England defender. He will be tested more in the games that follow -- and he might have done more to deny Mehdi Taremi his opener -- but Maguire looked so much more at ease in England colors. It is almost as if Manchester United has proven to be an environment that is not conducive to players fulfilling their ability.
|8
(DEF) Luke Shaw
|90
|His precision cross allowed Jude Bellingham to begin the rout in what was a consistent performance from Shaw, who could take a fair bit of credit for his work in the build up to Saka's opener too.
|7
(MID) Declan Rice
|90
|A smart cutout in the 40th minute denied Mehdi Taremi what might have been Iran's first real sighter on goal. This was hardly a game that called for Rice to be at his best as a defensive force but his three interceptions did plenty to quell what little pressure came on the England goal.
|7
(MID) Jude Bellingham
|90
|⚽ 35' Every new challenge and obstacle that is thrown Bellingham's way has been cleared in style so it was no wonder he arrived on the world's biggest stage with a bang. His goal was the headline but the pass in the build up to Jack Grealish's finish might have been the game's outstanding moment.
|9
(MID) Mason Mount
|70
|He might not have stood out quite as much as the rest of England's frontline but he still put in a typically Mountian performance, full of impressive little details in his winning back and retention of possession. Those qualities will serve him and Southgate well later in the tournament.
|7
(FWD) Bukayo Saka
|70
|⚽ 43' ⚽ 62' It's time to stop using the caveat of age when we describe him as one of the best young talents in the Premier League (or eventually in this tournament). Whatever the age and experience, this would be an outstanding display of composure, invention and finesse. By the time he struck home his second goal he knew he had the Iranian defense on toast.
|9
(FWD) Harry Kane
|75
|One of those classic Kane performances, no goals but a pair of assists that came from his ability to drag the Iranian defense into midfield. His delivery for Sterling's cross showed an innate understanding of who would be occupying the gaps he created.
|8
(FWD) Raheem Sterling
|70
|⚽ 45 +1' A beautifully taken finish at the near post was as impressive as any of the other goals England scored and a welcome fillip after a tough few months at club level for Sterling. He seems to relish being back in the international game, good news for Southgate and his country.
|8
|Substitutes
|Replaced
|How did they do?
|Rating
Eric Dier
|Maguire, 70'
|Even if Iran did score while he was on the pitch he had precious little to do.
|5
|Jack Grealish
|Sterling, 71'
|⚽ 90' In addition to his goal there were a couple of impressive turns and darts through midfield for Grealish, who seems well suited to an impact role off the bench.
|6
|Phil Foden
|Mount, 71'
|The ball did not quite come his way as frequently as he might have liked as other substitutes caught the eye. His chances will doubtless come.
|5
|Marcus Rashford
|Saka, 71'
|⚽ 71' His first three touches were quite the way to return to the World Cup, chopping inside before rolling the ball into the bottom corner. Whether as a starter or 12th man, Rashford could make quite the impact on this form.
|7
Callum Wilson
|Kane, 76'
|Few Englishman could say with confidence that they would have shown the selflessness that Wilson did when through on goal for what might have been a first World Cup goal, turning a good chance into a sitter by squaring for Grealish.
|6
|Manager
|Subs used
|How did the manager do?
|Gareth Southgate
|5
|England's shackles were loosened and this team brought the joy back to a nation that seemed to be souring on a side it so recently adored. The Three Lions looked like a team with a clear grasp of their tactical plan; the only problem might be that Southgate has created a rod of expectations for his back over the coming games.
|8