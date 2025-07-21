Soccer former player and England star Paul Gascoigne is currently out of hospital after he was reportedly found "semi-conscious in his bedroom." According to the Sun, the former soccer striker has been admitted to the intensive care unit on Friday before he was moved to an "acute medical unit, where his condition was described as stable." His friend and personal assistant Steve Foster had reportedly found Gascoigne at home and told the paper that "Paul is in hospital, which is the best possible place for him to be right now".

Later on Monday, according to The Times, Gascoigne's management team said he is now "out of hospital, at home and recovering well."

The 58-year old, nicknamed Gazza, is considered one of the best players in the history of English soccer and played for Newcastle, Tottenham, Lazio, Rangers among others. He also played 57 games with the English national team featuring on both 1990 and 1994 World Cup rosters, scoring ten goals for the Three Lions.

Despite his talent on the pitch, Gazza is also sadly known for his off the pitch issues which include alcoholism. During the "Gazza vs Paul" documentary, Gascoigne shared the issues that followed him since he retired, revealing he went through multiple rehabilitation centers.

"I'm a sad drunk. People know Paul Gascoigne, but nobody knows Gazza. Not even I sometimes know who I really am," he said. Speaking about his struggles with alcoholism, he also said, "The real problem isn't the drinking, but what comes after. When then I look at my phone and find 30 messages or missed calls, I know I'm in trouble. But I never gave up, and I never will. The moment I'll give up, will be when I'm in a coffin".