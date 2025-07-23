Hello! The semifinals of the Women's Euro are already off to a strong start thanks to England's come-from-behind victory and while the competition reaches its final games, preseason for Europe's top clubs is well and truly underway. I'm Pardeep Cattry with the latest.

📺 Footy fix

All times U.S./Eastern

Wednesday, July 23

🌍 Friendly: Arsenal vs. AC Milan, 7:30 a.m. ➡️ CBS Sports Network, Paramount+

🇪🇺 Women's Euro: Germany vs. Spain, 3 p.m. ➡️ Fox

🇺🇸🇲🇽 MLS All-Stars vs. Liga MX All-Stars, 9 p.m. ➡️ Apple TV

Thursday, July 24

🌎 Copa America Femenina: Ecuador vs. Argentina, 8 p.m. ➡️ FS1

🌎 Copa America Femenina: Chile vs. Uruguay, 8 p.m. ➡️ FS2

⚽ The Forward Line

🇪🇺 England best Italy, await Spain or Germany in Women's Euro final

Getty Images

England booked their spot in a second consecutive Women's Euro final on Tuesday, though they did it the hard way in a 2-1 win over Italy in extra time.

Italy, who played their first European semifinal since 1997, took the lead in the 32nd thanks to Barbara Bonansea's goal against the run of play, making it the fourth time in five games that the Lionesses fell behind. The comeback queens did just that, though, charging at Italy's goal until the equalizer came, and relying on their substitutes to bail them out. Michelle Agyemang forced the game to extra time with a 95th minute equalizer, continuing her star-making turn this summer – the 19-year-old has just four caps for England but has scored three times, including the equalizer that sent the game to extra time in the quarterfinals against Sweden.

Chloe Kelly, who scored the winning goal in the 2022 Euro final, scored in the 117th minute right after missing a penalty to ensure the Lionesses would continue their quest to win back-to-back titles. Despite the early deficit and having to play catch-up yet again, England outdid Italy with 24 shots to 11 and generated nearly three expected goals to Italy's 1.12.

England now await the winner of Wednesday's semifinal between Spain and Germany, one which favors the reigning Women's World Cup winners. Spain have breezed through the competition so far and have outscored the opposition 16 to three along the way, Esther Gonzalez leading the golden boot race with four goals and Alexia Putellas right behind her with three. They will have the upper hand against a Germany side that is without key players like captain Giulia Gwinn through injury and Kathrin Hendrich through suspension, but boast the tournament's best shotsopper in Ann-Katrin Berger. Germany also have recent history on their side – since Montse Tome took over as Spain's manager after the World Cup, La Roja have faced Germany five times and have failed to win, though Spain hope the tournament setting will break the pattern.

Putellas: "I see it more as an opportunity, not a revenge. I think we're in a completely different competition now, it's a different context, so it's not going to have anything to do with it."

Streaming now

Paramount+

🔗 Midfield Link Play

🆕 New faces in new places as preseason friendlies get underway

Getty Images

Preseason friendlies are coming in thick and fast for most of Europe's top teams, many of whom will have the chance to introduce their new signings as the real preparation for next season gets underway.

Arsenal open their preseason schedule at Singapore's National Stadium against AC Milan, both sides boasting plenty of fresh faces and with a point to prove. The Gunners may not have Viktor Gyokeres on the books just yet, but it has been a busy summer for Mikel Arteta's side, lining up Martín Zubimendi from Real Sociedad and Christian Norgaard from Brentford, as well as goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga from Chelsea. Their most notable newcomer so far, though, is 23-year-old forward Noni Madueke, who was the most exciting player that Chelsea had put up for sale.

How exactly Areta will strike a balance in attack is the biggest question facing the manager, one that a jam-packed preseason slate that includes games against Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United could answer. In addition to Madueke and Gyokeres if his transfer goes through, the Gunners still boast Kai Havertz and Leandro Trossard on their roster, as well as their biggest star, Bukayo Saka. There will be plenty of games in the upcoming season for each of them to play in, Arsenal once again balancing the demands of the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League, but finding the right selection will be key in ensuring the Gunners actually come away with their first major piece of silverware in several years.

AC Milan, meanwhile, also begin their preseason campaign on Wednesday, as well as the chance to write a redemption arc after a disappointing eighth place finish in Serie A last season. They now face a season without European competition, which could offer an opportunity at a reset under new manager Massimiliano Allegri, though fixing Milan's problems may not be easy. Like Arsenal, they had an imbalanced attack last season – while Christian Pulisic enjoyed another strong campaign and Rafael Leao performed more often than not, Santiago Gimenez did not settle in perfectly after joining midseason and Joao Felix came and went without making much of an impact. How Milan do without the impactful Tijjani Reijnders, who had 15 goals and five assists last season, is something to keep an eye on, as is the introduction of Luka Modric. The Ballon d'Or winner, who is a few weeks shy of his 40th birthday, could add some new flair to the attack as he enters the final years of his career.

🔗 Top Stories

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England's big win: More on England's semifinal win over Italy and why their dramatic path to the final demonstrates an inconsistency that could be costly on Sunday.

🇺🇸 USMNT's World Cup roster: Here's a look at the players who might be leading the way in securing a spot on the USMNT's World Cup roster, with Christian Pulisic leading the way and some mainstays at risk of missing out.

⛰️ Meet Denver Summit: The NWSL's incoming expansion team in Colorado will be called the Denver Summit, the name winning in a fan vote months before they begin play in the 2026 season.

🏥 Paul Gascogine discharged: Former England international Paul Gascogine was reportedly discharged from the hospital, where he received treatment following an early morning collapse.

🔴 Manchester United, keep or sell: As Manchester United continue a rebuild this summer, here's a glance at which players the team should keep around – and which ones they should send elsewhere.

🏟️ Camp Nou return delayed: Barcelona relocated next month's exhibition match against Como from Camp Nou to Estadi Johan Cruyff, marking the latest delay in the club's plans to return to their stadium as the renovation project continues.

💰 The Back Line

💵 Best bets

Women's Euro semifinals: Germany vs. Spain, Wednesday, 3 p.m.

💰 THE PICK: Spain to win 2-0 (+700) – Things may play out more evenly when both teams are at full strength but with Germany missing several key players, Spain really are the clear favorites in this semifinal. Expect a respectable but dominant showing from the reigning Women's World Cup winners, one that could see two of the tournament's leading goalscorers in Esther Gonzalez and Alexia Putellas play a big role, and put them on course to reach their first Women's Euro final.

For more picks, predictions, expert tips and the latest betting news, don't miss out on CBSSports.com's betting home page.

📺 What we're watching



Paramount+

📺 Preseason friendlies on CBS Sports Golazo Network and CBS Sports Network

As the new men's season nears in Europe don't miss all the preseason action across CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports Golazo Network throughout July and August. This week it's major matchups from AC Milan, Arsenal, Liverpool and more.

Wednesday, July 23, 2025

Arsenal vs. AC Milan: 7:30 a.m. on CBSSN

Saturday, July 26, 2025



Liverpool vs. AC Milan: 7:30 a.m. on Golazo

Stoke City vs. Wolves: 10 a.m. on Golazo

Sunday, July 27, 2025