Here was as clear a statement of the diminishing gap between the great powers of the women's game and the emerging forces of this summer's World Cup. For over two hours, England were second best against Nigeria: tactically outplanned, technically overawed, their energy reserves drained beyond their limits by over half an hour of playing with 10. But, in this tournament of shocks, this match had one last stunner, an almighty swindling by the Lionesses as they snuck into the quarterfinals off the back of four superbly finished penalties.

If Sarina Wiegman's European champions are to add the world title they will have to be far better. At least they have a chance to be after Chloe Kelly thundered her spot kick into the top left corner. The Euro 2022 hero was among a group of England players who rushed over to console Chiamaka Nnadozie amid the jubilance, the victors acutely aware that the Nigerian goalkeeper was one of so many Super Falcons who did not deserve to be on the losing side.

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Colombia or Jamaica lie in wait for England, who will have to do without Lauren James. The breakout star of Australia and New Zealand may well have played her last minutes of the summer, her boot on a prone Michelle Alozie certain to result in a one match ban. It would be no surprise if FIFA deemed such a tempestuous act to be worthy of a further two games on the sidelines.

A change of personnel and/or system will have to come for the quarterfinal but Wiegman might have felt compelled to act anyway. The 3-4-1-2 that had worked so effectively in the demolition of China was almost immediately solved by Nigeria, who went man to man with the Lionesses and challenged them to beat their opponents. More often than not, for England, it did not work. The creative spark of James was shuttered out of the first half by Halimatu Ayinde. Wherever the tournament's leading assist provider went, there was a figure in her rearview mirror, blocking her supply of the ball, refusing to let her do anything with it when it did come her way.

Half chances came to England, none more tempting than a miskick by Oluwatosin Demehin that dropped at the feet of Alessia Russo. Such had been Nigeria's pressure on the ball, it is perhaps understandable that the Arsenal forward did not appreciate how much time she had. She drilled a shot too close to Nnadozie. It was the only notable open play opportunity created by the favorites in the first half, their best hope of the opening goal a penalty initially awarded by Melissa Borjas, who subsequently concluded that Rachel Daly had gone down rather too easily under pressure from Rasheedat Ajibade.

Had England been leading at the break it would not have been remotely reflective of exchanges dominated by the Super Falcons. Ashleigh Plumptre found the space that her opponents were not afforded, her vision from left back unlocking the gaps further up the pitch. When the Leicester City defender advanced she proved to be more than a threat on her own, cracking a ferocious effort against the crossbar. Uchenna Kanu would connect with the framework at the other end in the second half whilst it took smart blocks from Millie Bright and Jess Carter to quell the pressure of Ajibade.

This was a contest dictated by the team in green, their technique holding up more impressively under the pressure of the occasion and their energy levels showing no sign of easing. Though the possession numbers did not favor them, by the end of extra time they completed 279 passes to England's 425, this was a match played at their rhythm for at least the first 75 minutes. When England did craft their infrequent openings it helped Nigeria no end that they had one of the tournament's outstanding players between the posts, Nnadozie saving brilliantly from Daly's bullet header as time ran down.

If the pressure was getting to any team it was England. James' red card in the 87th minute threatened to be the defining moment, the 21-year-old seemingly bound to be this generation's David Beckham or Wayne Rooney, a supreme talent whose moment of hot headedness sees them carry the can for a tournament exit. She would hardly have been alone in disappointing, England's sloppy passing in their own third was no less dicey than any off ball indiscretions. Clumsiness continued into extra time; Lucy Bronze was extremely fortunate that her thud into the back of Alozie did not result in a penalty. Mary Earps saved late on from Asisat Oshoala's snap shot whilst Bright could not quite stretch far enough to meet Beth England's flick on of a free kick from deep.

Both sides wobbled from the spot at the outset, Georgia Stanway and Desire Oparanozie driving remarkably similar penalties wide of the left hand post. That was the last of so many wobbles by England, all four of their subsequent takers delivering immaculate spot kicks, Daly's in particular arrowing into the top corner with such ferocity that anything Nnadozie might have got on the ball would surely have followed it into the net. It was Alozie who had the misfortune of the decisive miss, getting too far under her spot kick. Luck was on England's side. Had it not been, this match would long since have been over.