England vs. Spain live stream info, TV channel, info: How to watch UEFA Nations League on TV, stream online

The World Cup semifinalists take on Luis Enrique in his first match with Spain

The UEFA Nations League features a monster clash at Wembley Stadium on Saturday as World Cup semifinalist England welcomes Spain and new manager Luis Enrique. The match is the first for either in the Nations League (as explained here) and it features some of the Premier League's top players going up against many of La Liga's stars. 

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch England vs. Spain

When: Saturday at 2:45 p.m. ET
Where: Wembley Stadium in London
TV: Univision Deportes
Stream: fuboTV (try for free)
England vs. Spain prediction

At home, England is the slight favorite after what it accomplished at the World Cup, but this is a talented Spain team with the quality to win. In the end, it ends in a draw with Harry Kane and Rodrigo scoring. England 1, Spain 1.

