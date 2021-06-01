A loaded England squad faces Austria on Wednesday in the first of two international friendlies as the teams prepare for UEFA Euro 2020. The quadrennial tournament was postponed because of the pandemic last year and will begin June 11, with the Three Lions facing Croatia and Austria taking on North Macedonia in their openers on June 13. England, ranked fourth in the world, is led by Premier League Golden Boot winner Harry Kane, and a bevy of international stars will be aiming to impress in the friendly matches. Austria has won just four of the 18 all-time meetings (4-4-10) and is ranked No. 23 in the world.

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET at Riverside Stadium in Middlesbrough, England. England is the -225 favorite (risk $225 to win $100) in the latest England vs. Austria odds at William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total goals scored is 2.5.

England vs. Austria spread: England -0.5

England vs. Austria over-under: 2.5 goals

England vs. Austria money line: England -225, Austria +700, Draw +333

ENG: Dominic Calvert-Lewin has scored four goals in seven international appearances

AUS: Before the 4-0 loss to Denmark in March, Austria had scored in 10 straight matches

Why you should back England



The Three Lions will come out firing as a plethora of talented players try to catch the eye of manager Gareth Southgate before he starts his substitutions. Kane will be the focal point of the squad, and he scored 23 goals in 35 matches in the Premier League this season with Tottenham. Among those battling to be in support will be Phil Foden and Raheem Sterling, who combined for 19 goals with EPL champions Manchester City, and Mason Mount, who has nine goals and eight assists in all competitions for European champion Chelsea.

Throw in Aston Villa star Jack Grealish (six goals, 12 assists) and Manchester United's Marcus Rashford (11 goals, 11 assists), and the attack is fearsome. The Three Lions have outscored their opponents 18-1 in their past six games. Southgate has just as many elite defenders to choose from, with Chelsea's Reece James, Man City's Kyle Walker, Trent Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool and Atletico Madrid's Kieran Trippier among the standouts. They will hold the line in front of Everton's Jordan Pickford and emerging Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson.

Why you should back Austria

The Austrians have plenty of individual talent, led by defender David Alaba, who recently signed with Real Madrid. The longtime Bayern Munich star had two goals and four assists for the Bundesliga champions, and his versatility makes him a huge commodity. He takes on a playmaking role with the national team and has 14 goals in 79 appearances. Captain Julian Baumgartlinger also is expected to be fit, and the defensive midfielder who is the linchpin of Bayern Leverkusen in the German Bundesliga, will make things tough on England's attackers.

Austria is 6-2-1 in its last nine games overall, but a 4-0 loss to Denmark in March put a damper on things. The "friendly" aspect of this match could play into Austria's hands, as many star players who just wrapped up their EPL and Champions League duties are likely to get some rest. England has taken 1-0 victories in the past two matchups, and Austria has allowed multiple goals just twice in its past nine.

