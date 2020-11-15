Belgium and England face off in Leuven on Sunday night with Group A2 intriguingly poised heading into the final two rounds of fixtures.

Currently Roberto Martinez's side occupy top spot with nine points from four games but face perhaps the toughest challenge with home games against England and Denmark, both of whom are close behind with seven points. Those two will also face group whipping boys Iceland on home turf with Erik Hamren's side already certain to be relegated to the second tier.

It promises to be a thrilling end to the competition with qualification for October's finals going only to whichever team tops the group.

Here is how you can watch the match and what to know:

Storylines

Belgium: By all accounts the hosts ought to have nothing to fear. It has been four years since Belgium lost a game on home soil whilst eight of their last nine competitive games have ended in victory. Even the one they lost, away to England, was rather more due to the Three Lions fortune than any faults from the world's top ranked side.

Martinez is already talking about how the country's "best generation" deserve a tournament win and it is easy to see how further down the road that could weigh heavily on a Belgium team with only a few years of their prime left together. For Sunday, however, all they need to do is remind themselves that they have scored 46 goals in their last 10 competitive home games and will be able to call upon Romelu Lukaku, Kevin De Bruyne, Eden Hazard and Dries Mertens as they look to add to their tally.

England: Until Marcus Rashford's withdrawal from the squad there might have been questions to answer about how Gareth Southgate fits him alongside Harry Kane, Jadon Sancho and Raheem Sterling but those three now seem the likely attacking trident England will deploy in Leuven.

With Southgate eager to gravitate towards a back three the bigger issue might be how he designs his midfield. Mason Mount and Harry Winks schemed to great effect in the friendly win over the Republic of Ireland but against top tier opponents the solidity of Jordan Henderson and Declan Rice seems to be winning out. Is there a happy medium that can make England solid without the ball and explosive when they counter?

Prediction

Two teams blessed with incisive and explosive attacking talent should put on another intriguing and absorbing game, just as they did in England's 2-1 win at Wembley last month. The harsh reality was even on that day Belgium were the better side and with home comforts they ought to claim a relatively comfortable 2-0 victory.