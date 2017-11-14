England vs. Brazil live stream info, TV channel: How to watch the international friendly on TV, stream online
It's a big test for the English
Mighty Brazil visits Wembley Stadium on Tuesday to face England in an enticing international friendly.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Tuesday at 2:45 p.m. ET
TV: Fox Deportes and Fox Soccer Plus
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
Brazil is the sharper of the two and should give that English defense a world of trouble for 90 minutes. Expect a valiant fight from England but for Brazil to win it. Brazil 3, England 1.
