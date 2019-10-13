England vs. Bulgaria: Euro 2020 qualifying prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

England looks to qualify for Euro 2020 on Monday when it takes on Bulgaria on the road in qualifying. The Three Lions are coming off a disappointing loss at Czech Republic, and all eyes are on a potential walk off the pitch if there are any racist gestures towards their players.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Euro qualifying: England vs. Bulgaria

Date : Monday, Oct. 14



: Monday, Oct. 14 Time : 2:45 p.m. ET



: 2:45 p.m. ET Location : Stadion Vasil Levski (Sofia, Bulgaria)



: Stadion Vasil Levski (Sofia, Bulgaria) TV channel : None



: None Streaming: ESPN+

Storylines

England: The Three Lions have to be disappointed by the loss at Czech Republic, but they'll be ready to play here in search of cementing their qualification. They have so much more talent, especially in the middle, and expect them to dominate in the middle of the pitch for much of the 90 minutes.

Bulgaria: On the outside looking in, they have to win this game to have really any chance of qualifying for next summer's tournament, but even a victory here would still see them in a difficult spot. A draw would be a good result on paper, but it would do nothing for their qualifying hopes.

England vs. Bulgaria prediction

The Three Lions qualify for Euro 2020 with an emphatic victory on the road.

Pick: England 3, Bulgaria 0