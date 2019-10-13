England vs. Bulgaria: Euro 2020 qualifying prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online
The Three Lions have threatened to walk off the field if there's racial abuse
England looks to qualify for Euro 2020 on Monday when it takes on Bulgaria on the road in qualifying. The Three Lions are coming off a disappointing loss at Czech Republic, and all eyes are on a potential walk off the pitch if there are any racist gestures towards their players.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
Euro qualifying: England vs. Bulgaria
- Date: Monday, Oct. 14
- Time: 2:45 p.m. ET
- Location: Stadion Vasil Levski (Sofia, Bulgaria)
- TV channel: None
- Streaming: ESPN+
Storylines
England: The Three Lions have to be disappointed by the loss at Czech Republic, but they'll be ready to play here in search of cementing their qualification. They have so much more talent, especially in the middle, and expect them to dominate in the middle of the pitch for much of the 90 minutes.
Bulgaria: On the outside looking in, they have to win this game to have really any chance of qualifying for next summer's tournament, but even a victory here would still see them in a difficult spot. A draw would be a good result on paper, but it would do nothing for their qualifying hopes.
England vs. Bulgaria prediction
The Three Lions qualify for Euro 2020 with an emphatic victory on the road.
Pick: England 3, Bulgaria 0
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Argentina vs. Venezuela preview
Argentina goes for the victory with young talent leading the way
-
Brazil vs. Nigeria preview
Neymar and company go for the win against the Super Eagles
-
How to watch Mexico-Bermuda
A big win is expected for El Tri on the road to kick off the cup
-
USA vs. Cuba preview
Here's what to know about Friday night's match
-
England vs. Czech Republic preview
England is closing in on qualification with a perfect start
-
Iran women freely attend FIFA match
4,000 tickets were allocated for women inside Tehran's Azadi Stadium
-
USMNT crushes Cuba behind McKennie
It was easy as can be for the red, white and blue
-
United disappoints at West Ham
It was a Sunday to forget for the Red Devils