The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup is nearing the end of group play as China and England will face off in Group D decision day at Hindmarsh Stadium in Adelaide, Australia Tuesday. The Lionesses currently hold first place in the group and can win it with a win or draw, pending results between Denmark and Haiti. The 2022 Euro champions are still on the hunt for their first multi-goal game and a statement performance.

Here's what you need to know ahead of the game:

Viewing information

Date : Tuesday, Aug. 1 | Time : 7 a.m. ET

: Tuesday, Aug. 1 | : 7 a.m. ET Location : Hindmarsh Stadium -- Adelaide, Australia

: Hindmarsh Stadium -- Adelaide, Australia TV: Fox | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Fox | fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: England -215; Draw +300; China +600

Storylines

England: The Lionesses will be without their most important player, midfielder Keira Walsh, due to injury ahead of the group stage finale. Lauren Coombs subbed into her place against Denmark and that may remain the game plan moving forward for England. She'll likely be alongside Georgia Stanway as the duo try and connect with Ella Toone. If they can ensure Lauren James continues to get touches on the ball, England will be in a strong position to exit the group.

China: They might be the most unpredictable team in the tournament. They will feel confident in their World Cup group stage history as they have never lost a group finale. This will be an opportunity for the AFC Women's Cup champions to introduce themselves to this tournament after an opening-day loss against Denmark and a narrow victory over Haiti. If manager Shui Qingxia finally decides to start Wang Shuang, then maybe the team will finally score their first goal of the tournament in the run of play.

Prediction

England will manage to do enough to advance but questions will remain on the squad's average group stage. Pick: England 1-1 China