The group stage is nearly over in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup. On Tuesday, Group D wraps up its run with the final two matches before the knockout round. China take on England at Hindmarsh Stadium in Adelaide. England won their first two matches, while China lost to Denmark and defeated Haiti, leaving real urgency for this game.

England vs. China money line: England -240, Draw +305, China +750

England vs. China spread: England -1.5 (+125)

England vs. China over/under: 2.5 goals

Why you should back China

China overcame an untimely red card ejection in the last match and still managed to defeat Haiti to stay alive in pursuit of the knockout round. Wang Shuang was the star of that game, scoring the game-winner, and she has more than 120 caps for China. Shuang once starred for Paris Saint-Germain and is now a standout for Racing Louisville in the NWSL. Shuang was Women's Footballer of the Year in 2018, and she joined with Wang Shanshan to score five goals each during the Asian Cup.

The pairing has combined for 97 international goals and, on the defensive side, China are playing well in the tournament. Opponents have combined for only one goal against China, and the team held Denmark to only two shots on goal in the entire match.

Why you should back England

England's spotless record so far in the tournament speaks for itself. England knocked off Haiti with a 1-0 victory, earning 75% possession in the match. England created 21 shots and 11 shots on goal in that game, and the Lionesses also impressively defeated Denmark. Lauren James was the hero in that match, and England's early-tournament performance is not a surprise.

Before the World Cup began, England was seen as one of the top three betting favorites, and the Lionesses won the 2022 European Championship, defeating Spain, Sweden and Germany along the way. England also dominated qualifying, winning all 10 matches and smashing opponents by a combined score of 80-0.

