England and Colombia look to continue impressive runs at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on Saturday. The two sides battle in the quarterfinal after stunning performances to this point. England are unbeaten in the tournament, while Colombia upset Germany and then knocked off Jamaica in the Round of 16. The winner will face either France or Australia in the semifinal on Wednesday.

Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 a.m. ET.

Now, Green has taken an in-depth look at England vs. Colombia and just locked in his picks and Women's World Cup predictions.

Why you should back England

The Lionesses are in a commanding position and have been installed as the betting favorites to win the tournament under manager Sarina Wiegman. While the Round of 16 match was not dominant, penalties broke the right way and, prior to that, England's results were highly impressive. That included 1-0 wins over Denmark and Haiti in the group stage, with 75% possession and 21 shots in the Haiti match. England also throttled China by a 6-1 margin, maintaining 74% possession and scoring at will against a highly ranked opponent.

Overall, England have allowed only one goal in four matches, and it came in that five-goal blowout. The club has tremendous balance with six goal scorers and six players with assists in the tournament. England have also reached the final four in the last two Women's World Cups with only one loss in more than two years across competitions.

Why you should back Colombia

Colombia's run is a tremendous story, with the team reaching the Women's World Cup quarterfinal for the first time. The squad deploys a charging, aggressive style, and have yielded only two goals across four matches. Colombia defeated Germany in a stunning upset during the group stage before a 1-0 win over Jamaica in the Round of 16. Catalina Usme scored in the 51st minute to win that match, and Colombia's roster has intriguing depth.

Colombia also stands to benefit from England's potential shortcomings. Star forward Lauren James will miss the match after a red card in the 87th minute against Nigeria, and James is leading England with three goals and three assists in the tournament. England's offense also struggled in the Round of 16 win, needing penalties to hold on for the victory, and the club was already missing Beth Mead and Keira Walsh due to injury.

