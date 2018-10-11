England vs. Croatia live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Nations League on TV, stream online
It's a rematch of the World Cup semifinals
England takes on Croatia on Friday in the UEFA Nations League, as soccer fans around the globe are treated to a rematch of the World Cup semifinals. Croatia won that game to advance to the final, where it would lose to France, and the Three Lions have their chance to prove they can take down one of the most talented teams in Europe with this battle.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch in the USA
When: Friday at 2 p.m. ET
TV: Univision Deportes and ESPN2
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
England tries to get its revenge but is unsuccessful, as the talented Croatians overpower the Three Lions once again. Croatia 2, England 1.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Nations League schedule
Here's what's coming up in the Nations League
-
USMNT vs. Colombia
The USMNT is back in action but without three of its best young players
-
USWNT rolls Trinidad and Tobago 7-0
The U.S. continued to score lots of goals and concede none
-
World Soccer Power Rankings
Check out this week's rankings, plus three managers on the hot seat
-
MLS, Liga MX to combine forces?
The two leagues got together earlier this year for the inaugural Campeones Cup
-
Mexico vs. Costa Rica
Mexico faces a regional rival in a friendly on Thursday