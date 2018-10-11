England vs. Croatia live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Nations League on TV, stream online

It's a rematch of the World Cup semifinals

England takes on Croatia on Friday in the UEFA Nations League, as soccer fans around the globe are treated to a rematch of the World Cup semifinals. Croatia won that game to advance to the final, where it would lose to France, and the Three Lions have their chance to prove they can take down one of the most talented teams in Europe with this battle. 

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch in the USA

When: Friday at 2 p.m. ET
TV: Univision Deportes and ESPN2
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

England tries to get its revenge but is unsuccessful, as the talented Croatians overpower the Three Lions once again. Croatia 2, England 1.

