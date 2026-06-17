England vs. Croatia odds, picks, prediction, betting preview, start time for 2026 World Cup match on Wednesday

A rematch of the 2018 World Cup semifinal will take place on Wednesday, June 17 when England take on Croatia in Group L action at 3 p.m. ET in Arlington, Texas. England are one of the top contenders to lift the trophy at the end of the 2026 competition, while Croatia are looking for a third consecutive semifinal appearance after making the stage in 2018 and 2022.

If you're looking to bet on soccer, including England vs. Croatia, you can use the latest FanDuel promo code for a great offer. You should view predictions from SportsLine experts like Jon Eimer and Martin Green. Anyone following their World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

England vs. Croatia betting odds

England vs. Croatia money line: England -140, Draw +270, Croatia +420 England vs. Croatia over/under: 2.5 (Over +116, Under -142) Bet England vs. Croatia on FanDuel: Click here for the latest FanDuel promo code

England vs. Croatia betting preview

England bowed out to eventual runners-up France in the quarterfinal round of the 2022 World Cup, while Croatia could not keep up with eventual champions Argentina in a 3-0 semifinal loss. These two teams absolutely crushed World Cup qualifying, with England winning all eight matches while not conceding a single goal while Croatia went 7-1-0 and only allowed four goals.

In the lead-up to the World Cup, England drew against Uruguay and lost to Japan to cause some concern. Wins over New Zealand and Costa Rica might've put some good vibes in the camp, but this team is still notorious for going down in poor fashion in the knockout round. Croatia went 2-0-2 in their four friendlies ahead of the World Cup, losing to Brazil and Belgium while defeating Colombia and Slovenia. This is an important early test for both teams to see where they need to adjust to make a real run at the title.

The midfield will be an interesting battleground, particularly between Declan Rice and Luka Modric. Rice was a stalwart all season long for the Premier League champions Arsenal, while Modric has been the centerpiece of Croatia's recent surge to the semifinals. The player who asserts himself more could mean three points for his side. Croatia's back line is experienced but has not routinely dealt with a scorer of Harry Kane's quality. Kane has been on a goal-scoring tear this year and will finish anything within the box if he gets the opportunity. If Croatia fail to account for Kane, he'll make them pay.

England vs. Croatia picks, prediction

England money line (-140)

Both Eimer and Green believe England take the opening game here. Eimer notes this isn't the same Croatia squad that finished third at the 2022 World Cup. "While they still have many of the same players, including the legend Luka Modric, their age has really started to show," he said. Green highlights the retirement of several key players and doesn't like Croatia's recent results. "They lost 3-1 to Brazil and 2-0 to Belgium in their last two games, which suggests that they could struggle to contain an England attack featuring the likes of Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka," he said.

England-Croatia Under 2.5 goals

I don't expect either team to make major attempts at the opponent's goal early on this contest, as there will be a period where they feel each other out a bit. Croatia might not have the same squad in peak physical condition but Modric's experience and ability to make those around him better is still important. England have had trouble scoring goals against stiffer competition, and I expect this to be more of a defensive slugfest than a shootout. Back Under 2.5 goals.