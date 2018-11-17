England vs. Croatia: Prediction, UEFA Nations League pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Here's what to know about this match

Just a few days after beating the United States in an international friendly, England is back in action on Sunday in a massive Nations League contest against Croatia at Wembley Stadium. Both teams are coming off impressive performances and there's plenty on the line here in a World Cup semifinal rematch. Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

UEFA Nations League: England vs. Croatia

  • Date: Sunday, Nov. 18
  • Time: 9 a.m. ET
  • Location: Wembley Stadium (London)
  • TV channel: ESPNEWS and Univision Deportes
  • Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free) 
  • Odds: N/A

Storylines

England: The hosts can win the group and advance to the final four of the tournament with a victory. England can avoid relegation with a draw or three points.

Croatia: The World Cup finalists are in an interesting situation where they can catapult from worst to first in the group with a win at Wembley -- despite entering Sunday with a negative-five goal differential. Anything outside three points will lead to relegation to League B.

Spain: You might be wondering why Spain is included. La Furia Roja has finished its group stage games and sits in first with six points, two points clear of England and Croatia. A draw at Wembley on Sunday would clinch Spain a ticket to the last four of the Nations League finals. 

England vs. Croatia prediction

The Three Lions get revenge and put together a complete performance for most of the 90 minutes.

Pick: England

