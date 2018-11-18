England vs. Croatia score: Three Lions get revenge as Harry Kane scores winner in Nations League

England is through to the UEFA Nations League finals after getting revenge on World Cup finalist Croatia on Sunday at Wembley Stadium. In a wild matchday that saw Spain, England and Croatia all lead the group at different times, it was Harry Kane who saved the day to advance as Croatia was relegated to League B, with Spain finishing second in Group 1.

It was quite extraordinary how it all played out. Entering the day, Spain was winning the group. But then Croatia took the lead against England, putting them in first place temporarily before England equalized, putting Spain back in first. The Spanish needed a draw to win the group.

But a win was needed for either Croatia or England to win the group, with relegation also on the table, and Kane came through. He scored in the 85th minute to give England a 2-1 win and a first-place finish in the group.

Here's how it went down:

A fantastic opener

In a competitive, back-and-forth match, Croatia managed to get a lovely opening goal 57 minutes in through Andrej Kramaric. The Hoffenheim striker got the ball in the box, danced around and finished with class to put the visitors ahead:

Three Lions come roaring back

England was in trouble, but the disadvantage didn't last long. Just over 20 minutes after the opener, Jesse Lingard brought England level with a goal from close before Kane, who hadn't scored in his last six international matches, came through in the biggest of moments.

In the 85th, he got his foot on a cross from a set piece for the dramatic winner:

🙌 England have done it!



👌 Southgate’s men qualify for the semi-finals of the #UEFANationsLeague!



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England 2-1 Croatia 🇭🇷



💪 Harry Kane’s late goal proved to be the winner after falling behind to the #WorldCup runners-up!#ENGCRO #England #Croatiapic.twitter.com/PiWedQRHi1 — Under The Floodlights (@UTF_Sport) November 18, 2018

Breaking down the numbers

England dominated the ball with 62 percent possession, creating 17 shots and eight on frame.

Croatia only managed three shots on goal.

Croatia has won only two of its last seven games, with one of them coming in a friendly against Jordan.

What's next?

England moves on to the Nations League semifinals next June, while Croatia will now be in League B.