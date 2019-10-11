England vs. Czech Republic: Euro qualifying prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

England is zeroing in on Euro 2020 qualification and can take the next step on Friday when it faces the Czech Republic on the road. The Three Lions are a perfect 4-0-0 in qualifying and lead Group A, with the chance to go six clear of the Czechs with another victory here. Meanwhile, the hosts have themselves in a good spot to make the tournament next summer but would be greatly boosted by taking some points out of this one.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Euro qualifying: England vs. Czech Republic

Date : Friday, Oct. 11



: Friday, Oct. 11 Time : 2:45 p.m. ET



: 2:45 p.m. ET Location : Sinobo Stadium in Prague



: Sinobo Stadium in Prague TV channel : None



: None Streaming: TUDNxtra

TUDNxtra Odds: England -200 | Czech Republic +535 | Draw +330

Storylines

England: Gareth Southgate's team is close to qualifying and will likely get there with just a couple more wins. This is a match England should feel more than confident about winning having already beaten the Czech in qualifying 5-0 back in March. Raheem Sterling scored a hat trick in that game and will look for more here.

Czech Republic: This is a huge game for their qualifying chances. It would pull them into a tie for first place on points if they win, though a draw would be a good result considering Kosovo and Montenegro are both coming off of losses. Expect them to play compact and try to go on the counter. A win would put them on the brink of qualifying.

England vs. Czech Republic prediction

The Three Lions start fast and get the winning goal in the second half from Sterling.

Pick: England 2, Czech Republic 1