A repeat of the Euro 2020 semifinal lies ahead for Denmark and England, the former eager to avenge their loss at Wembley three years ago and in the process secure their first tournament win over the Three Lions. None of the three previous meetings at major competitions have ended with the Danes victorious, indeed the Mikkel Damsgaard free kick with which they took the lead in the last meeting was the first tournament goal the Danes had scored against England.

Goals were something of a precious commodity for both teams in their opening games but England's solitary strike proved to be enough to overcome Serbia a few hours after Denmark were held to a 1-1 draw with Slovenia. After Serbia and Slovenia played to a 1-1 draw on Thursday the group is wide open. All those results mean that another win for Gareth Southgate's side would take them into the last 16 and may be enough to guarantee them top spot. Here is everything you need to know ahead of Tuesday's match:

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Viewing information

Date: Wednesday, June 19 | Time: 12 p.m. ET

Wednesday, June 19 | 12 p.m. ET Location: Frankfurt Arena -- Frankfurt am Main, Germany

Frankfurt Arena -- Frankfurt am Main, Germany TV: Fox Sports 1 | Live stream: Fubo (try for free)

Fox Sports 1 | Fubo (try for free) Odds: Denmark +480; Draw +250; England -143

Group C outlook

Both Denmark and England came out of their first games wondering if more could have been done to really dominate a game they were expected to win even if the latter did exactly that. It was a more nervy game than it needed to be, a pre-tournament favorite holding on to Jude Bellingham's goal for 80 minutes when they had the talent to do so much more. Still England have previous in tournament football when it comes to grinding their way through games, trusting their defense to hold firm.

Denmark weren't able to do that and will doubtless be loath to avoid a situation where they have to win their final game against Serbia having taken only a point from their first two games. "We have to stick together," said Kasper Schmeichel. "Any time you play a team with that much quality, you have to be able to stick together, defend well, and we have to take our chances when they come."

Don't miss CBS Sports Golazo Network's Morning Footy, now in podcast form! Our crew brings you all the news, views, highlights and laughs you need to follow the Beautiful Game in every corner of the globe, every Monday-Friday all year long.

Group C table

Team MP W D L GF GA PTS England 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 Slovenia 2 0 2 0 2 2 1 Denmark 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 Serbia 2 0 1 1 1 -2 1

June 16

Slovenia 1, Denmark 1

England 1, Serbia 0



June 20

Slovenia 1, Serbia 1

Denmark vs. England, 12 p.m. on FS1

June 25

England vs. Slovenia, 3 p.m. on Fox

Denmark vs. Serbia, 3 p.m. on FS1

Team news

Denmark: Simon Kjaer is in the running to figure, at least in some fashion, after missing the opening game with a thigh issue. "It looks better and better," said head coach Kasper Hjulmand. "He has had two fantastic training sessions." Joakim Maehle will hope to push his way into contention at wing back while Youssuf Poulsen's physicality could ask questions of Marc Guehi and John Stones that Jonas Wind might not.

Possible Denmark XI: Schmeichel; Andersen, Christensen, Vestergaard; Bah, Norgaard, Hojbjerg, Kristiansen; Eriksen; Hojlund, Poulsen

England: Is more time needed to work out how Trent Alexander-Arnold's role in midfield? And what of Phil Foden, whose 35 caps have not really delivered the sort of stand out performance that was the norm with Manchester City last season? For now expect those two to keep their starting berth in what should be an unchanged XI.

Hopes of Luke Shaw returning very quickly have been quelled by Southgate, who said: "He won't be involved tomorrow. He's actually on track for where we thought originally. We were hoping a couple of days ago that we might accelerate that but he needs a bit more volume work."

Possible England XI: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Guehi, Trippier; Alexander-Arnold, Rice; Saka, Bellingham, Foden; Kane

Prediction

This could be another display where England leave their public wanting more but get the three points that really matter most. PICK: Denmark 0, England 2