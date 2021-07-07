Name Minutes How did they play? Rating

(GK) Jordan Pickford 120 There were moments of that slightly cavalier spirit that Everton fans were familiar with, not least a throw out that was stolen by a Danish forward. Mainly though he will be far from happy that he went with the wrong hand in his attempt to save Damsgaard's free kick. 4

(DEF) Kyle Walker 120 He made an impressive start to his battle with Joakim Maehle, shoving him to the deck in one encounter, and his recovery pace proved to be vital in denying Denmark in what looked to be a few hairy moments. 9

(DEF) John Stones 120 Though no center back is going to have things entirely his own way against Danish crosses, Stones was a steadying presence under those high deliveries and with the ball at his feet. 8

(DEF) Harry Maguire 120 Rather skittish in defense early on, it took a spectacular diving save from Kasper Schmeichel to deny him another important goal in the knockout stages for his country. As the pressure grew so did his excellence, particularly from set pieces and crosses at both ends. You never believed he would make a mistake. 8

(DEF) Luke Shaw 120 He was guilty of unnecessary roughness in conceding the free kick from which Damsgaard scored and for a time looked nervy, letting Denmark's No.14 sneak behind him soon after the goal. He learned from it in the second half, combining well with Sterling and making one crucial late tackle to deny Kasper Dolberg. 6

(MID) Kalvin Phillips 120 After a slow start he began to stamp his mark on the game, upping the intensity of his press as Denmark began to tire. Suddenly England got the territorial advantage they were lacking for much of the middle period of the game and Phillips never looked like he would stop running. 7

(MID) Declan Rice 94 Something of a frustrating contest for the West Ham midfielder, who as much as anyone struggled under the Danish press early on and was forced to look backwards more often than he might have liked. In the closing stages he did offer a more expansive approach but at times you sensed he was doing so while leaving the back door unlocked. 5

(MID) Mason Mount 94 He pressed with real intensity early on and after fading from the contest he burst into life around the hour mark, twice getting in behind to get shots away. That was perhaps the one spell where Mount was truly influential, frustrating for a player who was so consistently excellent in Chelsea's biggest games. 5

(FWD) Bukayo Saka 68 Certainly his first touch in the move that forced the own goal was not of the standards Saka would set for himself, but the composure he showed to get the right pass across goal made it all the more impressive. Whenever there was a spell of real stress for England, Saka seemed to get on the ball and win a foul. 7

(FWD) Harry Kane 120 ⚽ 104' England's captain delivered a quite excellent through ball for Saka in the build up to the equalizer and tonight seemed to finally be clicking with the forwards who were surrounding him, freeing him up to take those deep positions he relishes. As the game wore on he grew in menace, drawing a fine save from Schmeichel early in extra time. His penalty was woeful but he showed classic Kane instinct to turn in the rebound. 8

(FWD) Raheem Sterling 120 By far England's outstanding performer of the first half, he kept getting into positions to test the goalkeeper and after one excellent save from Kasper Schmeichel he put the pressure on Kjaer to force the own goal. Being moved out to the right flank after Saka's exit briefly quelled his talents but his excellent run forced the penalty even if he might have already been on the way down. This was his greatest game. 10

Substitutes Replaced How did they do? Rating

(FWD) Jack Grealish Saka (68') Almost as soon as he was on he was drawing a yellow card foul from Daniel Wass. He radiated aggression and fearlessness, constantly looking to pin back the Danish defense. 6

(FWD) Phil Foden Mount (94') There were only a few flashes of Foden's undoubted quality even if others took more of the lead in creation. 5

(MID) Jordan Henderson Rice (94') When England were building their stranglehold outside the Danish area early in extra time Henderson was invariably showing as that spare man. 5

(DEF) Kieran Trippier Grealish (105') He was everything England needed him to be in the closing stages, solid in his positioning and disciplined in possession. He had an impressive knack of getting to the corner flag. 5

