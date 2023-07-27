A spot in the knockout stage of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup will be on the line when England and Denmark square off in a Group D match on Friday at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia. Both England, which beat Haiti, and Denmark, which edged China, enter the second group match tied atop the table with three points and a +1 goal differential. A victory by either side would guarantee it a berth in the Round of 16 entering the final group match.

England vs. Denmark spread: England -1.5 (+125), Denmark +1.5 (-160)

England vs. Denmark over/under: 2.5 goals

England vs. Denmark money line: England -240, Denmark +750, Draw +295

ENG: Rachel Daly led the Women's Super League in goals (22) last season

DEN: Pernille Harder has 70 goals in 142 appearances for the Danes

Why you should back England

The Lionesses have a proven goal scorer in Alessia Russo. The 24-year-old striker scored 26 goals in 59 appearances after joining Manchester United in 2020. She also has found the back of the net 11 times in 22 matches at the international level for England. Her stellar 2022-23 season helped Russo earn a big long-term contract with Arsenal earlier this month.

In addition, the Lionesses are on a scoring roll at the Women's World Cup. England have scored in 14 straight matches at the tournament. That is one match shy of the record for most successive games with a goal, which is held by Norway (1991-'99). See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Denmark

The Danes face an England side that will be missing two significant players. Captain Leah Williamson, who serves as the heart of the defense, was not included on the roster after suffering an ACL injury in April. Also, Beth Mead, who won the Golden Boot as the leading scorer in last year's Women's Euro, is unavailable with an ACL injury.

In addition, Denmark have one of the world's best players in Pernille Harder. The 30-year-old midfielder and forward averages almost a goal every other game for the national team, with 70 goals in 142 appearances. In her career she has been named UEFA Player of the Year twice and Danish Football Player of the Year seven times. See which team to pick here.

