England are within touching distance of their first major tournament final since 1966 and they may not have many better chances than a tournament whose closing stages are at home in front of a largely partisan crowd. Still, they will face quite a challenge to overcome a Denmark side who have developed remarkable momentum after their tournament began in tragic circumstances.

Even without talismanic playmaker Christian Eriksen, who is thankfully recovering from the cardiac arrest he suffered on the field in the side's first match, Denmark have established themselves as a dangerous attacking force but they will be facing by far the best defense in the competition so far with Jordan Pickford yet to concede a goal in five games. Here is how you can watch the match and what you need to know:

England: If you wanted a sense of the bonhomie and excitement around the England squad you would not have to look far beyond the swimming pool at St. George's Park because the unicorns are out. Bukayo Saka made waves on social media with his frolics after the win over Ukraine; the Arsenal youngster is fast becoming another one of the squad who is hugely popular with teammates and the public.

It is enough to take your mind back to 2018 when there was a similar buzz around the squad. This time, however, they are not in Russia but in Staffordshire, at the heart of a nation that is starting to fall giddily in love with Gareth Southgate's side, "It's Coming Home" memes and all.

Denmark: The Danes have recent history with England and it is rather favorable for Kasper Hjullmand's team. Much has changed since they met in the autumn of 2020 for two Nations League games but recent history favors Denmark, who held England goalless in Copenhagen before preying on a Harry Maguire error to win at Wembley.

Any English fans who believe that their place in the final is already secure have been offered a rude awakening by Yussuf Poulsen, who said in his press conference: "That's the opinion of the fans and the media – not necessarily the players. We played them twice in the Nations League and got four points, so if they are so sure that they're going to beat us, I think, that's something of an overreaction."

It is unlikely to be easy for England but they should have the defensive wherewithal to keep Denmark's chances relatively limited whilst converting their opportunities at the other end. Pick: England 2 Denmark 1