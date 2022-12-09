France and England meet at Al Bayt Stadium on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET in the FIFA 2022 World Cup quarterfinals and it brings two of the most talented squads up against each other. Les Bleus' Kylian Mbappe leads the scoring in Qatar with five goals while the Three Lions' Jude Bellingham has been key to their solid form up until now.

However, despite the French attack and its embarrassment of riches, the defense is cause for concern and could be their downfall against this English side. Didier Deschamps' men have scored nine times yet conceded four times and relied largely upon their attacking quality to win them games.

Harry Kane has been somewhat muted for Gareth Southgate's side so far in Qatar and only got off the mark against Senegal in the Round of 16, but goals have been much more evenly spread out. It is Bukayo Saka and Marcus Rashford leading England's scoring charts at present with three apiece and they will be relishing going up against this France defense this weekend.

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get Your Daily World Cup Fix Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Through the group stage, Les Bleus conceded three times and scored six for two wins and a meaningless defeat to Tunisia given that qualification had already been secured. Three more goals scored against Poland and another conceded means that the French are averaging two goals scored for every one conceded so far in Qatar.

No clean sheets at all this tournament is a concern and when you consider that captain Hugo Lloris has bailed his back line out with key saves against the likes of Denmark and Poland at critical junctures in the game, then Deschamps' can be grateful that the statistics are not worse. In fact, crucial defensive contributions from the likes of Theo Hernandez also prevented that against the Polish.

Raphael Varane and Dayot Upamecano is something of an uneasy central defensive partnership when you bear in mind the Manchester United star's form and fitness issues since 2018 and the Bayern Munich man's relative lack of international experience. Add Jules Kounde's deployment as a makeshift right back and Hernandez's attacking mindset and it is little wonder that things are so fragile.

Much depends on Aurelien Tchouameni and Adrien Rabiot as the midfield base and they have also been benefitting from Antoine Griezmann stepping back and helping out from time to time. There is an argument for Deschamps trying a different central defensive pairing, but it would require one of Varane or Upamecano to be unavailable.

Benjamin Pavard would likely come back in at right back given that he has greater experience than Kounde in that role with the Barcelona man presumably moving inside. However, there is little evidence to suggest that it would make France's rearguard significantly more solid than it is at present which means that they will need to continue to outscore opponents.

This is not such a concern when you have Mbappe and Olivier Giroud in prolific form with a reborn Griezmann and a productive Ousmane Dembele providing the ammunition, but so much depends on that attacking unit continuing to find holes in any future opponents. England already have three clean sheets to their name so will be much harder than pretty much any team faced thus far.

Les Bleus' World Cup title defense will inevitably be judged against their 2018 exploits, and while a quarterfinal appearance was arguably the bare minimum expected, it is clear that this is not quite the same vintage. A title triumph cannot be ruled out in this sort of attacking form, but the Three Lions' 12 goals scored betters the French haul of nine so far.

It could be that Deschamps' men have met their match and that Southgate's English side is where they come unstuck. However, should France advance, then perhaps there is reason for increased optimism despite Portugal's sudden emergence as a threat ahead of a potential semifinal matchup, which would offer a chance of revenge for UEFA Euro 2016 defeat on home soil.