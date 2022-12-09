England and France meet in Al Khor on Saturday for their FIFA 2022 World Cup quarterfinal with the winner of this one expected to stand a good chance of going all the way in Qatar. Regardless of the outcome at Al Bayt Stadium, this one is arguably the biggest clash of the tournament so far and pits two of the most talented squads against each other. Add in the historic Anglo-French rivalry and this has the makings of a World Cup classic. The last time the Three Lions crossed paths with Les Bleus competitively it was a 1-1 draw at UEFA Euro 2012 while the time before that was a Zinedine Zidane-inspired late 2-1 comeback win at Euro 2004. Both were group stage encounters so there is far more on the line here.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Saturday, Dec. 10 | Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

Saturday, Dec. 10 | 2:00 p.m. ET Location: Al Bayt Stadium -- Al Khor, Qatar

Al Bayt Stadium -- Al Khor, Qatar TV: FOX and Telemundo | Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)

FOX and Telemundo | fuboTV (try for free) Odds: England +190; Draw: +220; France +150 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Team news

England: Raheem Sterling is back with the squad after returning to the UK following a break-in at his home, but Ben White remains absent due to personal reasons. Callum Wilson has been suffering from a slight know while Declan Rice missed training on Wednesday through illness but should be fine to start. Jordan Henderson and Jude Bellingham should form a trio with Rice in midfield despite suggestions of a three-man defense.

France: Kylian Mbappe has been back in training after missing Tuesday's session due to an ankle complaint, but he was back on Wednesday and Didier Deschamps is unlikely to change his starting XI based on that. Olivier Giroud is chasing Roger Milla's record as the only player 36 or older to score four times at a World Cup while France have won all nine World Cup games featuring Mbappe. Aurelien Tchouameni and Jules Kounde are both on yellow cards so will miss the semifinal should they pick up another in the event that Les Bleus qualify.

Prediction

Both teams look likely to score given that the French are yet to keep a clean sheet in Qatar while the English should find it difficult to keep them out at the other end. Do not be surprised if this one goes beyond 90 minutes, but there should be a clear winner by the end of 120 minutes. Pick: England 1, France 2 in extra time