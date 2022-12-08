Raheem Sterling will return to the England squad in time for Saturday's World Cup quarterfinal against France, the English Football Association (FA) has announced.

Sterling flew back to London before the Three Lions' 3-0 win over Senegal on Sunday after a burglary at his family home with the Chelsea forward traveling back to "prioritize the wellbeing" of his family, according to his spokesperson. Surrey Police confirmed that jewelry and watches had been taken from the home, but there had not been any armed intruders and that no family members had been present at the property. No arrests have been made in connection to the burglary.

CBS Sports has a brand new daily soccer podcast, covering everything you need to know about the beautiful game. Make sure to give House of Champions a follow for coverage of the biggest games, stories, transfer news with Fabrizio Romano, and everything else going on in the world's most popular sport.

In a statement, the FA said: "Raheem Sterling will return to England's World Cup base in Qatar. The forward temporarily left to attend to a family matter but is now expected to rejoin the squad in Al Wakrah on Friday (9 December) ahead of the quarter-final with France."

The 27-year-old is not expected to start at the Al Bayt Stadium, but he has proven himself to be one of head coach Gareth Southgate's most trusted internationals. In his absence, Phil Foden and Bukayo Saka impressed in a comprehensive round of 16 victory over Senegal; Marcus Rashford is also in fine form with three goals from his opening four World Cup games. However, against a France side that have excelled throughout the tournament, Southgate could well need as many options as are available to him.

Meanwhile, Southgate will be sweating on the fitness of anchoring midfielder Declan Rice, who missed training on Wednesday through illness. Reserve striker Callum Wilson has also been unavailable in recent days whilst Arsenal defender Ben White flew home for personal reasons earlier in the tournament.