Six teams have punched their tickets to the Euro 2020 quarterfinals, and more will join on Tuesday as the slate is highlighted by England facing Germany at Wembley. The Three Lions topped Group D with seven points, and while they've yet to concede, they also have scored just two goals. Germany earned a late draw against Hungary to finish second in Group F, setting up a showdown between two of the most talented teams on the continent.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date: Tuesday, June 29

Time: 12 p.m. ET

Location: Wembley Stadium -- London, England

TV: ESPN and TUDN USA

Live stream: fuboTV

Odds: England +160; Draw +225; Germany +188 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

England: The lack of scoring is a concern, especially when you consider they played a poor Scotland team and a Croatia side that conceded five to Spain in a round of 16 loss. While there is talent in attack, the performances have just been underwhelming. In their three group stage games, the Three Lions have produced just six shots on goal. That won't cut it against a relentless Germany that will feel good about their chances. If the likes of Phil Foden and Harry Kane can better connect, especially in small areas of space, then England will have their shot.

Germany: Another team that has been far from consistent, we did see a glimpse of the potential in the 4-2 thrashing of Portugal. But with the defensive issues, do we see Joachim Low go to four in the back to provide a bit of stability? With how much Joshua Kimmich and Robin Gosens like to get forward, sliding in another defender just may be the key. Expect some changes for this side after that draw with Hungary, with Leon Goretzka likely earning the start for his heroics of the bench.

Prediction

England start strong, but the lack of creativity in attack is their downfall in the end as Germany win it on a goal from Kimmich. Pick: Germany 2, England 1