England vs. Germany live stream info, TV channel: How to watch International Friendly on TV, stream online

Reigning world champions Germany travel to England on Friday for an enticing international friendly, pitting two of the eight countries in history that have won the World Cup.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Friday at 3 p.m. ET

TV: FS2

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Germany controls possession, takes its time in attack and produces a clinic against one of its rivals. Germany 4, England 1.