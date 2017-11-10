England vs. Germany live stream info, TV channel: How to watch International Friendly on TV, stream online

The rivals meet up in London

Reigning world champions Germany travel to England on Friday for an enticing international friendly, pitting two of the eight countries in history that have won the World Cup. 

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Friday at 3 p.m. ET
TV: FS2
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Germany controls possession, takes its time in attack and produces a clinic against one of its rivals. Germany 4, England 1. 

For news, stories, results and more, follow us:

- @CBSSportsSoccer - @RGonzalezCBS - Facebook

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories