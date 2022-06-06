Germany will have revenge on its mind when it hosts England on Tuesday in the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League. The Germans had high hopes for a fourth consecutive trip to the semifinals of the European Championship dashed when they suffered a 2-0 loss to England in the Round of 16 of the 2020 competition. Both teams began Nations League play on Saturday, with Germany battling Italy to a 1-1 draw and England dropping a 1-0 decision against Hungary.

Kickoff at Allianz Arena in Munich is set for 2:45 p.m. ET. Germany is the +120 favorite (risk $100 to win $120) on the 90-minute money line in the latest Germany vs. England odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while England is the +230 underdog. A draw is priced at +230 and the over-under for total goals scored is set at 2.5. Before making any England vs. Germany picks or UEFA Nations League predictions, you need to see what proven soccer insider Martin Green has to say.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since then, his European soccer picks have been stunningly accurate. Green has generated more than $37,000 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season, and he has his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Now, Green has broken down the Germany vs. England matchup from every angle and just locked in his picks and UEFA Nations League predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for England vs. Germany:

Germany vs. England spread: Germany -0.5



Germany vs. England over-under: 2.5 goals

Germany vs. England money line: Germany +120, England +230, Draw +230

GER: The Germans have allowed fewer than two goals in 11 straight matches across all competitions

ENG: Saturday's regulation loss was the Brits' first in 23 contests across all competitions



Why you should back Germany

The Germans have yet to lose since Hansi Flick took over for Joachim Low as manager. The change was made following Euro 2020, and Germany has posted eight victories and a pair of draws in 10 matches. The streak was in danger on Saturday as the Germans fell behind against Italy in the 70th minute, but Joshua Kimmich scored three minutes later to even the contest.

Flick is hoping to get a level of production from Timo Werner, Serge Gnabry and Ilkay Gundogan similar to the amount the trio provided during the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Each of the three players scored five goals in eight matches, while Werner and Gnabry both notched an assist. A 26-year-old forward, Werner also tallied in Germany's 2-0 victory against Israel in an international friendly back in March.

Why you should back England

The Three Lions entered the competition clicking on all cylinders offensively as they recorded 35 goals while allowing only three in nine matches across all competitions since losing to Italy in the final of Euro 2020. Before outscoring Switzerland and Ivory Coast 5-1 in a pair of friendly victories this past March, England amassed 38 goals in 10 contests during 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying. Harry Kane was phenomenal in his eight outings, netting 12 goals while adding a pair of assists.

The 28-year-old forward has gone two matches without a goal after having scored in nine of his previous 11 games. Kane, who recorded eight goals during a three-game streak prior to England's 3-0 triumph over Ivory Coast on March 29, began that 11-game stretch with a goal in his side's victory against Germany in Euro 2020. Defender Harry Maguire scored four times in six World Cup qualifiers, while Bukayo Saka notched three goals and an assist in five matches.

How to make Germany vs. England picks

Green has analyzed the England vs. Germany match from every angle, and he is leaning under on the goal total. He also provides two confident best bets and has a full breakdown of the game. He's only sharing his expert UEFA Nations League picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Germany vs. England? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for England vs. Germany, all from the European soccer expert who has generated more than $37,000 for $100 bettors over the past four seasons, and find out.